 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Frost not yet 'comfortable' with Husker football team's vaccination rate
0 comments
topical top story
FOOTBALL

Scott Frost not yet 'comfortable' with Husker football team's vaccination rate

Scott Frost says vaccinations are best chance for uninterrupted season

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Thursday he’s not yet “comfortable” with the number of players on the team who have received the COVID vaccine.

Frost did not divulge the percentage of vaccinated players on the team — citing student privacy laws for his reasoning — but said NU will try to continue educating players about the vaccine.

One week ago at Big Ten media days, Frost said mass vaccination represented the Huskers’ “best chance” at a cancel-free season.

Frost said, as far as he knows, the Big Ten will allow schools to craft their own testing protocols heading into fall camp.

The Huskers will hold Fan Day on Thursday for the first time since 2019, after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

NU center Cam Jurgens said he enjoyed giving an interview with reporters without masks.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert