Scott Frost not yet 'comfortable' with Husker football team's vaccination rate

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said Thursday he’s not yet “comfortable” with the number of players on the team who have received the COVID vaccine.

Frost did not divulge the percentage of vaccinated players on the team — citing student privacy laws for his reasoning — but said NU will try to continue educating players about the vaccine.

One week ago at Big Ten media days, Frost said mass vaccination represented the Huskers’ “best chance” at a cancel-free season.

Frost said, as far as he knows, the Big Ten will allow schools to craft their own testing protocols heading into fall camp.

The Huskers will hold Fan Day on Thursday for the first time since 2019, after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

NU center Cam Jurgens said he enjoyed giving an interview with reporters without masks.

