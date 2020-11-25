Scott Frost provides update on QBs, Dedrick Mills, Cam Jurgens and more

» Frost says he “feels good” about the running back situation but added “we’ll see” about whether senior Dedrick Mills is healthy enough to be part of the plan. Mills practiced this week and it will “probably be close” whether he plays. In his absence in recent weeks, NU has turned to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for carries along with freshman Marvin Scott.

» Center Cam Jurgens has “looked great” in practice this week, Frost said. The healthier and more consistent the sophomore can be, the more it allows senior Matt Farniok to stay at right guard instead of shifting over and snapping balls.

“It’s just tough on Matt to have to jump back and forth to different things,” Frost said. “It’s tough to prepare all week at one spot and then end up at another spot. But he’d be capable of playing three different positions for us and that’s what makes him so valuable on top of the leadership we get from him."

» Injured senior inside linebacker Collin Miller will travel to Iowa City, Frost said, and continue to provide the Huskers leadership off the field. He's been “the heart and soul of the defense,” Frost said. Along with Will Honas and Luke Reimer starting at the inside spots, NU could move redshirt freshman Nick Henrich from outside 'backer and increase playing time for redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass.