Scott Frost provides update on QBs, Dedrick Mills, Cam Jurgens and more

Nebraska’s starting quarterback for Friday remains a question mark, but coach Scott Frost said Wednesday he is encouraged by the play of both his top options this week.
The top priority for either QB Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey against Iowa on Friday will be good decision-making, Frost said. Each showed during the shortened practice week they are capable of performing at a high level.
“We graded everything they did, every snap,” Frost said. “Both executed better than they have in practice probably any week this year. So we’ve got a decision to make. But I’ve said all year I feel great about those guys. They gotta play up to their potential. They’re both really talented kids that are more than capable of doing everything that we need them to do to play well and win football games.”
Poor quarterback choices have already proven critical in multiple NU losses. Frost said the pass/fumble by McCaffrey against Illinois was “a really bad decision” that set the team back immediately. Miscues in the red zone against Northwestern were key in a one-score loss. Interceptions and fumbles have killed drives too.
“Those things cost you games in the Big Ten when they’re close games,” Frost said. “So it starts with the decision-making and making sure that we don’t make any mistakes.”
Other quick hits from the post-practice interview, which was pushed back a few minutes to coincide with halftime of the season opener of the men’s basketball team:
» Frost says he “feels good” about the running back situation but added “we’ll see” about whether senior Dedrick Mills is healthy enough to be part of the plan. Mills practiced this week and it will “probably be close” whether he plays. In his absence in recent weeks, NU has turned to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for carries along with freshman Marvin Scott.
» Center Cam Jurgens has “looked great” in practice this week, Frost said. The healthier and more consistent the sophomore can be, the more it allows senior Matt Farniok to stay at right guard instead of shifting over and snapping balls.
“It’s just tough on Matt to have to jump back and forth to different things,” Frost said. “It’s tough to prepare all week at one spot and then end up at another spot. But he’d be capable of playing three different positions for us and that’s what makes him so valuable on top of the leadership we get from him."
» Injured senior inside linebacker Collin Miller will travel to Iowa City, Frost said, and continue to provide the Huskers leadership off the field. He's been “the heart and soul of the defense,” Frost said. Along with Will Honas and Luke Reimer starting at the inside spots, NU could move redshirt freshman Nick Henrich from outside 'backer and increase playing time for redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass.
“We’ll function without (Miller), but it’s going to be good to have him with us," Frost said.
