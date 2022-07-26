Scott Frost pushes back on 'figurehead' role, emphasizes urgency for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Frost sat at a podium on the 20-yard line of the Lucas Oil Stadium field. For the first time in more than three months, the Nebraska coach settled in for some public football talk.

The Huskers were early by Big Ten media days standards, which typically call for coaches to speak on a large central stage in the morning before joining players for afternoon breakout sessions. Frost and three player representatives Tuesday were all simultaneously fielding questions by 9:30 eastern time even as other media members were still arriving on site.

Everyone in NU’s party was finished fewer than two hours later, allowing them to hop a plane back to Lincoln to report to fall camp and Fan Day. The first practice Wednesday begins a whirlwind countdown to the Aug. 27 opener against Northwestern six time zones away.

Nebraska used its moment in the national spotlight to reinforce a message as important as it is self evident: Now is the time to start winning games.

“Everyone can feel it, it’s very obvious — you know that the season means a lot and there’s a lot on the line,” edge rusher Garrett Nelson said. “Can’t get caught up in that.”

The Huskers have absorbed bad results under Frost — his record is 15-29 in four seasons — and most of the questions from dozens of reporters reflected that fact. Integrating 15 transfers and five new offensive assistant coaches will be critical, Frost said. So too will leaning on a player leadership group as strong as he’s seen during his tenure. Starting strong in Ireland is a must — “we didn’t earn this trip; this is a business trip,” Frost said.

There’s urgency, players and coach agreed. It just can’t devolve into panic or distraction.

A 37-minute sessions with the coach — his first general interview in more than three months — touched on topics big and small. Another 15 minutes on the main stage included queries on various national topics including name-image-likeness evolution, conference expansion and the College Football Playoff. Unlike his six head coaching peers that also spoke Tuesday, Frost forsook an opening statement and went directly to questions.

Throughout the morning, the former championship-winning Big Red QB declined to acknowledge his perceived “hot seat” status and instead focus on the task at hand.

“I don’t pay any attention to (the hot-seat narrative),” Frost said. “Any year you’re coaching at a school like Nebraska or any of these schools in the Big Ten, there’s going to be pressure to win. We certainly were playing catchup with a lot of teams for a long time. I think we’ve done a good job closing the gap. Had our chances to win a lot more games than we have that it’s our time to do it. The pressure doesn’t change.”

What’s a successful season? “Winning,” Frost said. A reporter asked if that meant going 12-0. Frost shot him a glance and stared straight ahead.

An offseason notion that Frost would fully shift into a CEO-style head coach also absorbed multiple body blows. The longtime offensive play-caller said that while his role would look different in the wake of hiring veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, he wasn’t “divorcing himself” from the duties but rather is entering into a “fun collaboration” with the 65-year-old more known for a pass-leaning West Coast attack.

Frost said he wouldn’t know what to do on the sidelines if he was “hands off,” adding that giving up what he already has makes him “a little sad, because I like it.” He also pushed back on a reporter’s phrasing that he was “stepping away” from the role and instead emphasized it would be a joint effort.

Still, Whipple’s presence has allowed Frost to roam more as needed. If he elects to spend a few days with the defense or special teams, he said, he knows Whipple can run the offensive meetings and “keep on the tracks” what NU wants to do. The head man has been around players more. He is also establishing a larger presence with boosters and others in the community who support the program.

“I definitely don’t ever want to be just a figurehead — I love the game too much and I love the players too much,” Frost said. “I’m going to have my hands in everything we do. There’s probably just going to be more things that I’m able to touch.”

Other notables from Frost

» Quarterback Casey Thompson is “full go” for camp despite a lingering offseason thumb issue, Frost said. The Texas transfer will take the first rep with the No. 1 unit, Frost s​aid, though the competition will continue. The consensus among other Husker players is a healthy respect for Thompson and his capabilities as a vocal leader.

» NU will announce a two-deep depth chart “as late as possible” to keep an advantage of uncertainty into the opener.

» Nelson might be the best leader the Huskers have had under Frost, the coach said. The position has upgraded significantly, he added, with the addition of TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis as well as the development of returners like Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson.

» The cohesion of the offensive line will be critical in the coming weeks. Frost said Turner Corcoran, a left tackle in the past, could play anywhere on the line and will likely slot somewhere depending on how others perform in camp.