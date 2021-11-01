Scott Frost remains optimistic about the rest of this season — and next

LINCOLN — Six weeks into Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska, he was already reading headlines questioning his job status. He didn’t pay them attention then, and he won’t start now.

After Saturday’s 28-23 loss to Purdue, the noise surrounding Frost’s employment has never been louder. Loud enough that Frost admitted Monday it’s hard to ignore.

But Frost believes it’s his job to ignore it. His players and coaches deserve his full attention, and he still believes Nebraska is “so close” to ending its losing ways. He sees improvement at receiver, in the trenches and all over the field.

The wins haven’t followed, though. And as Frost said Monday, “The wins take care of everything.”

Frost thought Nebraska would break through this season. But the scars of close losses have infected Nebraska’s psyche. Winning’s a habit, Frost said. So is losing.

Right now Nebraska’s habits aren’t good enough. But if given the chance, Frost thinks he can steer them in the right direction.