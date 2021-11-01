Scott Frost remains optimistic about the rest of this season — and next

LINCOLN — Six weeks into Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska, he was already reading headlines questioning his job status. He didn’t pay them attention then, and he won’t start now.
After Saturday’s 28-23 loss to Purdue, the noise surrounding Frost’s employment has never been louder. Loud enough that Frost admitted Monday it’s hard to ignore.
But Frost believes it’s his job to ignore it. His players and coaches deserve his full attention, and he still believes Nebraska is “so close” to ending its losing ways. He sees improvement at receiver, in the trenches and all over the field.
The wins haven’t followed, though. And as Frost said Monday, “The wins take care of everything.”
Frost thought Nebraska would break through this season. But the scars of close losses have infected Nebraska’s psyche. Winning’s a habit, Frost said. So is losing.
Right now Nebraska’s habits aren’t good enough. But if given the chance, Frost thinks he can steer them in the right direction.
“I’m really excited about the rest of this year,” Frost said. “I’m really excited about next year. I hope we get (the wins). I think we should. With the young guys we’ve got coming back and the opportunity to go out and get a few more pieces, this (team) can be really good.”
Other notes from Monday’s football availability:
» Frost isn’t sure how tough he was when he arrived at Nebraska in 1995. But he remembers the Huskers’ culture demanded more of it.
Frost asked for more grit from his team after Saturday’s loss, but he understands building that attribute takes time. Toughness comes from doing tough things every day, Frost said. And the 22-year-old players are more likely to show that trait than their younger counterparts.
“A lot of guys are still climbing that hill,” Frost said.
» Frost took ownership of Adrian Martinez’s second interception, which occurred when Martinez, in the grasp of a Purdue defender, tried a shovel pass to Travis Vokolek.
Frost had “lit into” Martinez on the sideline before that drive. Martinez didn’t dive for a first down, and Frost told him to make a play. And Martinez tried — perhaps too hard.
“I think he might have been pressing a little too much,” Frost said.
» Ohio State might be the best team Nebraska plays all season, but the Huskers have played their best against tough opponents. Frost hopes the focus the Huskers showed against Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma returns against the Buckeyes.
“They’re going to come in ready,” Frost said. “Our guys will be ready to play.”
» Thanks to the pandemic, Cam Taylor-Britt could return for a fifth season in 2022. The Husker cornerback said Monday he considers himself a senior, but “whatever happens, happens.”
» Ohio State has won five of the last seven Big Ten championships, including the last four. To Martinez, that makes the Buckeyes “the standard” in the Big Ten.