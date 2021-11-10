Scott Frost says dismissal of assistant coaches necessary to finish 'big fix' of Husker football

LINCOLN — The hearts at Memorial Stadium are heavy. Dozens of players lost their leaders when Nebraska fired four offensive coaches on Monday.
And as NU coach Scott Frost, the man who fired them, said on Wednesday, the Huskers are mourning their dismissal.
“They’re hurting,” Frost said of the players. “I see the love for offensive line coach Greg Austin because of the man that he is. I've gone to a lot of games and battles and spent a lot of time with those (coaches). These are decisions sometimes you have to make as a leader.”
Frost’s doesn’t want his decision to fire Austin, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco to mar their reputation. They’re good coaches, Frost said, and Nebraska’s 3-7 record is no one person’s fault.
But NU had to change something. It could not, after four years of repeated failures under similar circumstances, run it back again. Not if Frost wanted to fulfill the vision he held when his alma mater hired him back in 2018. Not if he wanted to continue mentoring Nebraska football players. Not if he wanted to finish what he called a “big fix” during Wednesday’s presser.
Frost didn’t want to fire his assistants, three of whom — Held, Verduzco and Austin — arrived in Lincoln alongside him. But he needed to if he wanted to be the coach that turned Nebraska football around.
“Sometimes there just needs to be a little different voice and maybe little changes that can make a difference,” Frost said. “The timing was tough in the middle of the season, but everything's gonna move really fast here after the season with recruiting and signing day. And it’s important to get guys in place to help get those things done. And with a bye week, and time to evaluate, I thought that now was the best time.”
» First thing’s first, Frost needs an offensive coordinator. One that calls plays, too. Frost will play a reduced role in Nebraska’s offense going forward so he can help in other areas and enjoy the perks of his job.
Frost wants to speak with fans more often, rub elbows with boosters and enjoy a hunting trip once in a while.
“Those things are important, I think, for my sanity and also so I get to spend more time with people that matter in Nebraska,” Frost said. “I love the state, love representing the state. I want to spend more time doing those things.”
Frost said Nebraska will not make “wholesale changes” to its offense, however. He believes that, when healthy the Huskers’ offense has been “elite.” Nebraska ranks top 10 in several explosive play categories and has score 28.6 points per game this season.
» Ron Brown will take over for Ryan Held as running backs coach, Steve Cooper will coach quarterbacks, Mike Cassano will coach the receivers and Frank Verducci will coach the offensive line.
All four men served as offensive analysts before the staff changes, and Frost trusts that each will fulfill their role well.
» Frost declined to comment on JoJo Domann’s status for the rest of the season “out of respect.” He added that Domann deserves to make that announcement himself after all Domann has done for the program. No players have left the program due to coaching changes, and none will opt out of playing the final two games unless they are injured, Frost said.
» Frost said he will “potentially” hire a special teams coach. He believes Mike Dawson, who balances that responsibility with coaching outside linebackers, has helped the Huskers make vast improvements in kick coverage. And he reiterated that Nebraska’s issues are with “specialists, not special teams.”
» Frost hopes to hire full-time replacements soon. “But there's a lot of people with jobs in other places,” he added. “And I imagine nothing could be done right until after season's over.”