Scott Frost says dismissal of assistant coaches necessary to finish 'big fix' of Husker football

“Sometimes there just needs to be a little different voice and maybe little changes that can make a difference,” Frost said. “The timing was tough in the middle of the season, but everything's gonna move really fast here after the season with recruiting and signing day. And it’s important to get guys in place to help get those things done. And with a bye week, and time to evaluate, I thought that now was the best time.”

» First thing’s first, Frost needs an offensive coordinator. One that calls plays, too. Frost will play a reduced role in Nebraska’s offense going forward so he can help in other areas and enjoy the perks of his job.

Frost wants to speak with fans more often, rub elbows with boosters and enjoy a hunting trip once in a while.

“Those things are important, I think, for my sanity and also so I get to spend more time with people that matter in Nebraska,” Frost said. “I love the state, love representing the state. I want to spend more time doing those things.”

Frost said Nebraska will not make “wholesale changes” to its offense, however. He believes that, when healthy the Huskers’ offense has been “elite.” Nebraska ranks top 10 in several explosive play categories and has score 28.6 points per game this season.