Scott Frost says he and Wan'Dale Robinson still 'have a great relationship'

Former Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who left the program in early January and transferred to Kentucky, remains a favorite of Scott Frost.

“I adore the kid,” Frost said of Robinson, who had 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown last season, along with 240 rushing yards. “He did everything we asked of him. He and I have a great relationship. I will never have anything bad to say about him. It’s frustrating when you put so much into someone and they decide they’re going to do something else, but that’s college football right now.”

Frost also said he “anticipated” Robinson’s departure and “adjusted” with the signing of Samori Touré.

“It some ways, it’s going to allow us to be closer to what we want to be on offense,” Frost said.

Oh?

Nebraska has clearly recruited more bigger-bodied players in the last two recruiting classes. The 2021 class has three wide receivers well over 6-foot and tight end Thomas Fidone, who is more of a flexed-out receiver than a hand-in-the-ground guy. Touré is 6-foot-2, as is returning receiver Zavier Betts. Omar Manning — apparently healthy for 2021 — remains 6-foot-4, 225 pounds.