Scott Frost says Huskers are preparing for challenge from 'very well-coached' Buffalo

» Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, Frost said, has only had two bad plays in two weeks — both on punt returns — and will continue to be trusted to make plays for the Huskers. Taylor-Britt committed a safety in his first week against Illinois and had a punt go off his helmet in week two.

“I’m not the type of coach who’s going to fire someone from a role if they make a mistake, but the mistakes have to quit,” Frost said. “That one on Saturday was a little tough.”

» The moment didn’t see “too big” for Logan Smothers, Frost said, in his career game.

» Frost said Nebraska will “potentially” look more often into the transfer portal for recruits after hitting on three — receiver Samori Toure, running back Markese Stepp and linebacker Chris Kolarevic — so long as transfers fit the culture of the team and make the locker room chemistry better.

“I love where the locker room is right now, and we never want to upset that,” Frost said.

» Left tackle Turner Corcoran applauded quarterback Adrian Martinez’s willingness to get angry at the offensive linemen after early struggles in the Fordham game.