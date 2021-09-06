Scott Frost says Huskers are preparing for challenge from 'very well-coached' Buffalo

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost isn’t spending one second this week overlooking Buffalo as an opponent, and neither, he said, is his team.
The Huskers are a 12-point favorite over the Bulls — which beat Wagner 69-7 in their season opener — and Frost said he’s impressed with a program that may have a new head coach (Maurice Linguist) but learned how to win games under the old one, Lance Leipold, who is now at Kansas.
Frost said he’s impressed with Buffalo’s defense in particular.
“They’ve got good pass rushers, all-conference linebackers,” Frost said. “Good guys up front and some fast guys in back. They’re very sound in their scheme, very aggressive in their scheme. And they looked very well-coached — like world-beaters in game one. So our guys are preparing, and know we have a challenge on Saturday.”
Because Buffalo also has a new coaching staff, Nebraska faces some of the same challenges it did against Illinois. Frost said he has faced UB’s defensive coordinator, Joe Cauthen, when Cauthen was at Arkansas State and Frost was head coach at Central Florida. UCF lost to Arkansas State in the Camping World Stadium Bowl in 2016.
“He did really good job and they whipped us,” Frost said.
More notes from Frost’s presser:
» Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, Frost said, has only had two bad plays in two weeks — both on punt returns — and will continue to be trusted to make plays for the Huskers. Taylor-Britt committed a safety in his first week against Illinois and had a punt go off his helmet in week two.
“I’m not the type of coach who’s going to fire someone from a role if they make a mistake, but the mistakes have to quit,” Frost said. “That one on Saturday was a little tough.”
» The moment didn’t see “too big” for Logan Smothers, Frost said, in his career game.
» Frost said Nebraska will “potentially” look more often into the transfer portal for recruits after hitting on three — receiver Samori Toure, running back Markese Stepp and linebacker Chris Kolarevic — so long as transfers fit the culture of the team and make the locker room chemistry better.
“I love where the locker room is right now, and we never want to upset that,” Frost said.
» Left tackle Turner Corcoran applauded quarterback Adrian Martinez’s willingness to get angry at the offensive linemen after early struggles in the Fordham game.
“Whenever we need that guy to kind of bite us in the ass, that’s what he does, that’s his leadership role,” Corcoran said. “It’s his offense and he’s taking the bull by the horns. He’s done a great job with it. Whenever we need the push, he gives us the push.”
» Martinez said he likes the alternate uniforms and is excited to wear them. NU is wearing special, all-white patriotic uniforms to thank the military and first responders for their work on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Frost said he was in Cleveland, playing for the Browns, on the day of the attacks.
“It’s something that should be remembered and honored,” Frost said. “The little bit that we can do to help honor it is worth it.”
