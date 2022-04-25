Scott Frost says Huskers seek to make minor adjustments, not 'drastic changes'

LINCOLN – Nebraska coach Scott Frost may have overhauled his coaching staff, but he doesn’t view five new hires, including a full-time playcaller, as a reset button for the program.

Even if NU kept its recent spring camp “ridiculously simple” to help accommodate offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and three new offensive assistants, the Huskers are seeking to make minor adjustments to their process instead of wholesale moves after the 3-9 season in 2021.

“If you believe you’re doing things the right way – which we do – I think drastic changes are a mistake,” Frost said on his monthly Husker Sports Radio call-in show. “Tweaks are what you need. Not being stuck in your ways, but looking for ways to improve, ways to do things a little bit different.

“We can’t change the basis of what we do and how we do it – because I’ve seen it work before, it has worked, it will work, it does work. Particularly as close as we were in almost every game last year, we’re always looking for one little way to get that much better. Major, drastic changes probably aren’t what you need.”

Frost said he’s rewatched every game from last season “50 times apiece,” and NU lost for a different reason in almost every game.

“What we really need is kind of the killer instinct to finish,” Frost said. Nebraska has to “get a little wind under our sails” with a few wins.

The biggest change in the program, Frost intimated, was offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who has “done a wonderful job already” of teaching a new, aggressive coaching style to a relatively experienced group of linemen who’d had the same position coach for the last four seasons.

“The guys had a really good relationship with the last offensive line coach,” Frost said, referring to Greg Austin. “I don’t think it took very long for them to buy into what was Donny was saying and doing, and the fundamentals he’s teaching have been making us better.”

More notes from Frost’s hour-long recap of spring camp:

>>The current developments in name, image and likeness represent the “tip of the iceberg,” Frost said.

“It seems to get more and more extreme,” Frost said. “It’s going to change college football as we used to know it, and I don’t think anybody’s sure where the ball’s going to stop rolling.”

>>The Huskers chose to train again last week with The Program, which uses military-style exercises to foster team building and leadership. Frost said his team wasn’t able to use the training in the last two seasons due to the COVID pandemic.

>>Nebraska had to “curtail practice” a bit to protect against its defensive line getting too many physical reps, Frost said. NU will look into the transfer portal to add players to the program. Frost said NU unexpectedly lost linemen before the spring camp – Deontre Thomas and Jordon Riley both left – while Casey Rogers transferred out just after spring camp.

“The new way of college football is going to be doing your best to recruit for positions, expecting attrition and expecting to lose some kids,” Frost said. “And then trying to go out and fill the gaps you have. That’s just going to be the way it is. It’s no secret our numbers are way down on the d-line.”

>>Nickel Javin Wright, dealing with a non-football-related medical condition, has yet to be cleared for contact, Frost said, but NU coaches and trainers are working hard to him to get back to the field. Otherwise, Frost divulged nothing new about the progress of injured players who missed part or all of camp.

>>Quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy “both have talent,” Frost said, and like to compete. NU doesn’t want to just “crown somebody” the starter until he earns it, but taking full command of the offense is hard for a quarterback to do, Frost said, until there is a starter.

>>Frost said he saw “a lot of improvement” out of young tight ends A.J. Rollins, James Carnie and Nate Boerkircher – all freshmen – who were pressed into getting more reps because of injuries to the team’s top four tight ends.

>>Outside linebackers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson had strong springs, Frost said, as two of four edge rushers on the defensive line. Frost said NU normally carries seven edge players and currently has four. The Huskers are in the hunt for TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis.

>>At inside linebacker, Eteva Mauga-Clements, Garrett Snodgrass and potentially Chris Kolarevic – who moved to nickel – will shore up depth behind starters Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer.

>>Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer “have to take over” in a secondary where the talent, Frost said, could be better than it was last year.

“But the leadership is gone,” Frost said, which is why Newsome and Farmer have to step up.

Arizona State transfer cornerback Tommi Hill has been fun and competitive, Frost said.

>>Frost is excited, he said, to see Ireland, and a few special events – including a dinner – are planned for the week in Dublin, but Nebraska’s primary focus will be on winning its season opener against Northwestern.

>>During his interview, Frost sported glasses that he says he uses when he forgets to put a contact into his left eye.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.