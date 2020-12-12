Scott Frost says Nebraska looks good in practice. But that's not showing on Saturdays

“It definitely influenced the game,” outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “We were trying to get off the field and get our offense the ball, and then they bust one on the first play. Cam, losing a great player like him ... it’s the tale of the game, right? Just missed opportunities.”

The Huskers had their share in the second half. Connor Culp, clutch for most of the season, missed a 32-yard field goal that could have tied the game early in the third quarter. Later in the third, Nebraska’s defense got a fourth-down stop at its own 36. NU took over with 37 seconds left in the quarter. It could have called a single run play, allowed time to run out, and headed into the fourth quarter with the wind at its back.

Instead Frost and his staff chose to pass. Three times. Martinez — who completed 16 of 27 passes for just 111 yards — misfired twice. On the third pass, he was hit by Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe and lost a fumble. The Gophers turned that into a touchdown and an insurmountable lead.

“First of all, it wasn’t that windy on the field,” Frost said. “We talked about it at the beginning of the third quarter, and we didn’t think the wind was a factor in the passing game. In fact we overthrew a couple with the wind. So we felt good about calling our best stuff.”