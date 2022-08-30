 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Scott Frost says Travis Vokolek is 'day to day' after injuring ankle in Ireland

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available.

NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”

Vokolek caught all five of his targets for 63 yards before departing.

“I wouldn’t say it hurt us but it definitely kind of changed a couple things we were thinking about doing without him in there,” Frost said. “He’s a real security blanket for us.”

Meanwhile, receiver Omar Manning practiced in full Tuesday after not suiting Saturday. “Feel good about him,” Frost said. Manning is listed as a co-No. 2 at wideout with Oliver Martin behind Marcus Washington.

Other Huskers who missed a handful of snaps against Northwestern because of injuries were inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, though both appear on track to start again Saturday.​

