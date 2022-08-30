Scott Frost says Travis Vokolek is 'day to day' after injuring ankle in Ireland

LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available.
NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”
Vokolek caught all five of his targets for 63 yards before departing.
“I wouldn’t say it hurt us but it definitely kind of changed a couple things we were thinking about doing without him in there,” Frost said. “He’s a real security blanket for us.”
Meanwhile, receiver Omar Manning practiced in full Tuesday after not suiting Saturday. “Feel good about him,” Frost said. Manning is listed as a co-No. 2 at wideout with Oliver Martin behind Marcus Washington.
Other Huskers who missed a handful of snaps against Northwestern because of injuries were inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, though both appear on track to start again Saturday.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
Score: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
Where: Dublin, Ireland
Nebraska's record against: 9-7
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: BTN
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FS1
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17, 11 a.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FOX
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: TBD
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: FS1
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25, 3 p.m. CST
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: BTN
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
