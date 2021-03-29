Scott Frost speaks as Huskers set to open spring practices

Scott Frost’s “favorite” rivalry growing up was the Nebraska-Oklahoma game, and he said Monday he and his team are excited to play OU in September.

In fact, when Frost’s senior leadership group in early March got wind of the possibility that NU may not play the Sooners this season, they called a meeting and wanted Frost there so he knew they wanted to play the game.

Oklahoma-Nebraska, set for Sept. 18, is still on and it was never exactly in jeopardy of not being played. But Frost conceded the option of getting out of the game, and setting up an eighth home game, was discussed in his presence. He didn’t know where the conversation started, but he said moving the game centered on trying to resolve budget issues created by the COVID pandemic.

“The whole narrative and conversation started on ways to fix the budget shortfalls that we’ve had,” Frost said.

He added that the city of Lincoln is “starving” for home games early in the season. As it stands, Nebraska has just one — Sept. 11 vs. Buffalo — before the month of October. Nebraska is actively trying to move a mid-November game against Southeastern Louisiana to Sept. 4 if it can.