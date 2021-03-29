Scott Frost speaks as Huskers set to open spring practices

Scott Frost’s “favorite” rivalry growing up was the Nebraska-Oklahoma game, and he said Monday he and his team are excited to play OU in September.
In fact, when Frost’s senior leadership group in early March got wind of the possibility that NU may not play the Sooners this season, they called a meeting and wanted Frost there so he knew they wanted to play the game.
Oklahoma-Nebraska, set for Sept. 18, is still on and it was never exactly in jeopardy of not being played. But Frost conceded the option of getting out of the game, and setting up an eighth home game, was discussed in his presence. He didn’t know where the conversation started, but he said moving the game centered on trying to resolve budget issues created by the COVID pandemic.
“The whole narrative and conversation started on ways to fix the budget shortfalls that we’ve had,” Frost said.
He added that the city of Lincoln is “starving” for home games early in the season. As it stands, Nebraska has just one — Sept. 11 vs. Buffalo — before the month of October. Nebraska is actively trying to move a mid-November game against Southeastern Louisiana to Sept. 4 if it can.
“To only play one home game before October doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Frost said. “We’re excited to play that game, but I hope we can do something to our schedule to make sure our fans can get it and see us sooner and more often.”
More quick notes from Frost’s chat with the media:
» Frost said Nebraska will release football testing results later this week, similar to its approach in the 1990s when Boyd Epley would report the top five athletes in a series of drills. Frost said safety Deontai Williams broke the all-time record for agility run, Oliver Martin had a 40-inch vertical and Wyatt Liewer also had a strong agility run.
» Quarterbacks Logan Smothers, Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg should expect to get plenty of reps this spring as Nebraska tries to figure out who will back up starter Adrian Martinez, and whether that backup is better than any options in the transfer portal or potential late additions from junior colleges or high schools. Martinez was not available for Monday's interviews because of class.
» Receiver Samori Touré will begin spring camp as a slot receiver. Offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick said Touré is smart, a good route runner and does well catching 50/50 balls.
“He’s picked it up really well,” Lubick said.
» Frost declined to provide any detail on injuries, or players who may not participate in spring camp.