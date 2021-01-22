Scott Frost sticks with all 10 assistant coaches, splits play-calling duties with Matt Lubick

Nebraska is standing pat with its coaching staff into 2021.
In an hour-long conversation Friday with The World-Herald, NU coach Scott Frost said he is “absolutely” planning to continue with his same 10 on-field assistant coaches. Contract extensions are forthcoming for men he’s seen do a “great job” in recruiting and developing players during their time together in Lincoln and — in many cases — at UCF in 2016 and 2017.
“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Frost said. “I believe in these guys as individuals.”
The search continues for a new special teams analyst after NU parted ways with Jonathan Rutledge this month. Better collaboration, more detail and increased buy-in are all points of emphasis this offseason as the Huskers work to improve on a third phase that has too frequently been a hindrance in recent years.
Said Frost: “If we have the right guy, it’s going to work.”
Meanwhile, Nebraska is pushing forward with minor changes elsewhere. As a play caller, Frost said he ceded more of those duties to first-year offensive coordinator Matt Lubick than he has with any coordinator before. It was “pretty split” over the last four games, Frost said, and was “actually refreshing” to be freed to tend to other duties like checking over special teams personnel and spending time with players. He said that setup will continue into next season, with Frost holding veto power to take over whenever he wants.
Frost said he will also take a more personal role working with quarterback Adrian Martinez moving forward, particularly with instinctual advice and what he’ll encounter in a game. He said Martinez has a chance to be as good as any QB in the Big Ten.
Backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey still “absolutely” has a future in the program as well, Frost said. He cited significant improvement from the redshirt freshman as a thrower that gives the explosive athlete a chance to be a “special” player.
“We believe in him,” Frost said. “I not only want to keep him at quarterback, but I want to give him a chance and an opportunity to compete for the job. I think he’s crazy if he doesn’t want to stay at quarterback because I think he’ll be really good at it.”
Following three seasons without a bowl game, Frost echoed Thursday’s comments from Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos that the Huskers will be ready to contend for much higher stakes next year.
“I definitely think it’s time for us to start threatening for, competing for, winning our half (of the conference),” Frost said. “That should always be the goal. I’m not sure if I felt like we had a team that was ready to do that in years past. I do now.”
Other quick hits from the conversation:
» Ron Brown will remain with the program, Frost said, though in a different role from his previous job as director of player development. Brown may help the offense as an assistant position coach, Frost said, and help with walk-on recruiting. Frost has someone outside the program in mind for Brown’s vacated position.
» Frost said he will “never have anything bad to say” about Wan’Dale Robinson following the receiver’s transfer this month. But, he added, “in some ways it’s going to allow us to be close to what we want to be on offense.” That includes rolling with a generally larger group of receivers whose height allows them to better contend for balls when not entirely open, block linebackers on the perimeter and be easier to see on crossing routes.
» Senior offensive lineman Christian Gaylord has moved on from the program, Frost said. All senior decisions regarding whether to return or move on have been made. Regarding how the decisions were split — five defenders chose to return compared to one player on offense — Frost said not to make too much of it.
“To me it just happened to fall on offensive and defensive lines a little bit,” Frost said. “But reading into that any further, I don’t think is accurate at all.”
