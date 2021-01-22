Scott Frost sticks with all 10 assistant coaches, splits play-calling duties with Matt Lubick

Frost said he will also take a more personal role working with quarterback Adrian Martinez moving forward, particularly with instinctual advice and what he’ll encounter in a game. He said Martinez has a chance to be as good as any QB in the Big Ten.

Backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey still “absolutely” has a future in the program as well, Frost said. He cited significant improvement from the redshirt freshman as a thrower that gives the explosive athlete a chance to be a “special” player.

“We believe in him,” Frost said. “I not only want to keep him at quarterback, but I want to give him a chance and an opportunity to compete for the job. I think he’s crazy if he doesn’t want to stay at quarterback because I think he’ll be really good at it.”

Following three seasons without a bowl game, Frost echoed Thursday’s comments from Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos that the Huskers will be ready to contend for much higher stakes next year.

“I definitely think it’s time for us to start threatening for, competing for, winning our half (of the conference),” Frost said. “That should always be the goal. I’m not sure if I felt like we had a team that was ready to do that in years past. I do now.”

Other quick hits from the conversation: