Scott Frost sticks with Cam Jurgens at center despite the errant snaps

Nebraska is looking for ways to expel Cam Jurgens' errant shotgun snaps.

Jurgens has had bad snaps in multiple games this season, including five in the 26-20 loss to Iowa. But benching him or moving him to another position is not an option, Scott Frost said.

Why does Frost want to keep Jurgens at center?

"He's smart. He's extremely athletic. And he's exceptionally explosive," Frost said of Jurgens, who was originally a tight end recruit but moved to center with Frost comparing him to Dave Rimington. "He's still, in some ways, learning the position. He didn't play it until last season, but he's got the skill set to be really, really special at that position."

Frost admitted the Huskers can't continue to have bad snaps, and he's open to any advice or ideas to fix the problem. According to Frost, NU scores 90% of the time when there is no bad snap, penalty or turnover on a drive. But when those mistakes happen, the Huskers' chances drop to 10%.

"Cam cares as much as anyone on the team, so he wants to get it fixed," Frost said. "And we'll do whatever we have to to make sure that we're getting in better."

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is starting with simple feedback and getting him more repetitions.