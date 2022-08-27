 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Scott Frost takes responsibility for calling Nebraska's onside kick

DUBLIN — Scott Frost referred to the decision three separate times during his press conference. Players repeatedly downplayed it.

Why did Nebraska opt for an onside kick with an 11-point lead and everything going its way midway through the third quarter?

“I made that call, so it’s on me,” Frost said. “At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side — I thought if we got it, we could end the game. The way we were playing, I felt at that point like we had a really good chance of winning the game.”

Of course, it didn’t turn out that way. Brendan Franke’s short kick to the right was quickly scooped up by an alert Northwestern defender to set up the Wildcats with a short field starting in Husker territory. Five plays later they were in the end zone to cut the Nebraska advantage to 28-24 and on their way to a comeback win.

Frost said he wanted to be aggressive. He saw a look in how Northwestern lined up that he liked. He also didn’t “foresee” the Blackshirts giving up 14 points the rest of the way and the offense not scoring again.

“Again, those are excuses,” Frost said. “If I had it over, I wouldn’t make the call.”

While the coach later lamented his “bad decision” and said he would “take seven” points of blame because of it, the Huskers said that moment didn’t cost Big Red the game.

Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis called the outcome “a tough one.” Defensive lineman Colton Feist said “We don’t try to let that stuff mess with us.”

“We have full trust in all of our coaches,” safety Marques Buford said. “They say they’re going to do something, we’re with them. No ifs, ands or buts about it. If they call something we have to execute it, simple as that. They call that in, we gotta get the ball.”

