Scott Frost talks COVID testing, depth and a key injury in the secondary

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is still "working through" issues related to a Big Ten rule that caps daily antigen testing among players and staff at 170 per day, Scott Frost said Friday.
The entire Husker roster, which includes around 150 players, may not all be able to practice under the Big Ten rules. The cap of 170 includes players, coaches, trainers and other staff members. NU has more than 20 coaches, trainers and staff members.
"Obviously, a limit on the roster affects us more than it would any team in the country," Frost said.
Frost said Nebraska is willing to purchase or supply more antigen tests on its own to accommodate a larger roster, but ultimately must comply with the Big Ten standard.
Frost said there are positions on the team that have lots of players who have already had the virus or tested positive for antibodies. There are also positions where none of the players have had it. It's those positions, Frost said, where NU could get short on depth fast.
One of them is cornerback, where sophomore Braxton Clark — who had a growing role last season — suffered a shoulder injury, Frost said, that will likely keep him out of the season.
» Frost said the last few weeks after he lost his father, Larry, have been hard, and it would have been tougher without his faith. Frost said he's been most "at peace" on the practice field.
» The offensive line is a bright part, Frost said. Seniors Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok should have their best seasons, Frost said, while Boe Wilson is healthy and looking better than last season when he battled injuries.
"I feel like we have more bodies to choose from," Frost said. NU has to count on redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart to make strides at right tackle.
» Because athletes don't have to redshirt this season — the NCAA is granting all fall student-athletes an extra year of eligibility — Frost said his "process" will change.
