Scott Frost talks Huskers' freshness, backup running backs, kicking competitions and more

Saturday’s No. 2 will depend on whichever back stands out.

“We will play it by ear after (Johnson),” Frost said. “Usually we go with a hot hand or who practiced the best.”

» Nebraska’s kicker job is up for grabs.

Frost said the Huskers opened the competition for that spot after Connor Culp missed an extra point and a short field goal against Minnesota. Four players, including Culp, participated in a “kick off” this week. And according to Frost, all four kicked “pretty well.”

“We’ve got a decision to make,” Frost said.

» Nebraska doesn’t have players like Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, who Frost said Nebraska will constantly track on Saturday. They don’t have a player who requires extra blockers.

But “if everybody had one, those guys wouldn't be so special,” Frost said. “Those guys are the game wreckers. I think he’s one of the special (players) in our league.”

» Freshman defensive back Marques Buford has already played snaps at cornerback this season. And with starting safety Deontai Williams out with an injury this week, Buford is on the short list to play behind Myles Farmer and Marquel Dismuke.