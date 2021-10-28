Scott Frost talks Huskers' freshness, backup running backs, kicking competitions and more

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost saw the fruits of last week’s bye during this week’s practice.
The Huskers played with more “spring” in their step, Frost said. Running back Rahmir Johnson and quarterback Adrian Martinez are healthier. And Nebraska earned extra time to prepare for this week’s home game against Purdue.
But Frost thinks the Huskers have prepared well all season. He’s loved their approach to every game, and he called Nebraska a “high-character team” during Thursday’s press conference.
Two weeks removed from a Minnesota loss where the Huskers lacked “juice,” the Huskers have distanced themselves from the stresses of a frustrating season. And with renewed outlooks and fresher bodies, Frost knows they’ll be ready for the Boilermakers on Saturday.
“We’re just excited to get back out,” Frost said. “I think (the Huskers) are hungry to play. We know we got a good team coming in here and a big challenge.”
» Johnson will be Nebraska’s starting running back on Saturday. After that? “We’ll see,” Frost said.
Jaquez Yant filled in after Johnson's injury against Minnesota. Sevion Morrison stepped in after the Huskers benched Yant late. But neither impressed Frost enough to secure the backup role.
Saturday’s No. 2 will depend on whichever back stands out.
“We will play it by ear after (Johnson),” Frost said. “Usually we go with a hot hand or who practiced the best.”
» Nebraska’s kicker job is up for grabs.
Frost said the Huskers opened the competition for that spot after Connor Culp missed an extra point and a short field goal against Minnesota. Four players, including Culp, participated in a “kick off” this week. And according to Frost, all four kicked “pretty well.”
“We’ve got a decision to make,” Frost said.
» Nebraska doesn’t have players like Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, who Frost said Nebraska will constantly track on Saturday. They don’t have a player who requires extra blockers.
But “if everybody had one, those guys wouldn't be so special,” Frost said. “Those guys are the game wreckers. I think he’s one of the special (players) in our league.”
» Freshman defensive back Marques Buford has already played snaps at cornerback this season. And with starting safety Deontai Williams out with an injury this week, Buford is on the short list to play behind Myles Farmer and Marquel Dismuke.
Frost said the coaching staff’s trust in Buford indicates his maturity. And “I've said it 100 times,” Frost continued, “but that's usually the key to someone coming in and having a great freshman year.”