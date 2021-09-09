Scott Frost talks Huskers' game against Buffalo, running backs and more

“I trust him,” Frost said. “He’s the best guy on our team to make a play on punt returns. He’ll get his chances and we’ll see if there’s other people that get chances as well.”

» The Huskers are not yet ready to commit to a lead running back. USC transfer Markese Stepp ran for 101 yards on 18 carries against Fordham, but Frost said he liked the way a lot of his backs played last week.

“We’re going to keep going with the hot hand and the guy that practices the best,” Frost said. “I think it’s going to be a week-to-week thing until somebody establishes themselves.”

» Super seniors Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke have been defensive stalwarts for years, but Frost feels like the future is bright beyond their tenure.

Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer has played 38 snaps through two games. Noa Pola-Gates played 10 against Fordham after a strong fall camp. And Frost said he’d be comfortable playing Koby Bretz and Isaac Gifford who last week played five and 10 snaps, respectively, if the Huskers suffered injuries.

“We’ve got some depth there,” Frost said. “I think that’ll help us, especially on a hot day like Saturday.”