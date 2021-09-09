Scott Frost talks Huskers' game against Buffalo, running backs and more

Nebraska coach Scott Frost thinks the Huskers played closer to his expectations during their 52-7 win over Fordham last week. But they might need to be better against Buffalo.
Nebraska’s coaching staff praised the Bulls, who finished 6-1 a season ago, all week long. Frost joined the chorus during his one-hour interview on Sports Nightly. He likes their interior pass rush, thinks they have “all-conference-type” linebackers and thinks running back Kevin Marks Jr. is as good as Jaret Patterson, who scored 19 touchdowns in six games for Buffalo last season before being drafted by the Washington Football Team.
All eyes will be on the Huskers next week in Norman, but Nebraska can’t afford to stray its focus from Buffalo
“They’ve got a lot of talent,” Frost said. “We need to show up and play with the same attention to detail and energy we played with last week.”
Other nuggets from Frost’s one-hour interview:
» Frost said the Huskers will continue to use cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on punt returns. Taylor-Britt cost Nebraska a safety against Illinois and fumbled a return against Fordham. The latter sparked a heated exchange between Frost and Taylor-Britt on the sidelines, but Frost is standing by his captain. He still believes Taylor-Britt can make an impact on special teams.
“I trust him,” Frost said. “He’s the best guy on our team to make a play on punt returns. He’ll get his chances and we’ll see if there’s other people that get chances as well.”
» The Huskers are not yet ready to commit to a lead running back. USC transfer Markese Stepp ran for 101 yards on 18 carries against Fordham, but Frost said he liked the way a lot of his backs played last week.
“We’re going to keep going with the hot hand and the guy that practices the best,” Frost said. “I think it’s going to be a week-to-week thing until somebody establishes themselves.”
» Super seniors Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke have been defensive stalwarts for years, but Frost feels like the future is bright beyond their tenure.
Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer has played 38 snaps through two games. Noa Pola-Gates played 10 against Fordham after a strong fall camp. And Frost said he’d be comfortable playing Koby Bretz and Isaac Gifford who last week played five and 10 snaps, respectively, if the Huskers suffered injuries.
“We’ve got some depth there,” Frost said. “I think that’ll help us, especially on a hot day like Saturday.”
» Only six Huskers have been drafted to the NFL since 2017. None were drafted before the fifth round. Frost called that trend a “dry spell” on Thursday, but he thinks Nebraska is about to reverse it. He was happy to see Brenden James and Matt Farniok get drafted last year, and he thinks this year’s Huskers are as talented as any team he’s coached.
“We need to have the type of team that we’re putting several (players) in (the NFL) every year,” Frost said. “I think we’re growing towards that. I expect more this year and even more in years beyond.”
» Frost thinks Nebraska will see “some structure go up soon” that signifies progress with the GO B1G project. He called the plan for the new athletic facility “the most valuable piece of real estate on campus.”
So he doesn’t mind only entering the stadium from the east side. And he doesn’t mind forbidding his kickers to practice field goals at the south goal posts.
“(The balls) will end up on an excavator,” Frost said. “So we’re kicking south to north most of the time.”