Scott Frost talks Nebraska's backup quarterbacks, wide receivers' improvement

LINCOLN — After a spring football camp in which Nebraska coach Scott Frost “made a decision” to work his team “really hard,” Frost believes he has his most complete team since arriving three years ago.
“We’re faster than we’ve ever been — definitely since I’ve been here,” Frost said on the Husker Sports Network’s Sports Nightly program. “We have better athletes at almost every position. They’ve trained to become better athletes. I don’t think we have a bunch of holes on the roster like I’ve felt like we’ve had in the past. That has to do with recruiting, and the talent we have on the roster but also the work they’ve put in.”
The wide receivers — a position group that Frost described as an “Achilles heel” — are an example of the team’s growth, Frost said.
“I think that group is about there,” Frost said of a position that added Montana transfer Samori Touré and got Omar Manning, who missed most of 2020 with health issues, back to full speed. “It’s the best it’s been, talent and depth-wise.”
Quarterback Adrian Martinez, Frost said, agrees.
“I know Adrian feels better about that group and that makes me feel better,” Frost said.
Frost feels better about the quarterbacks behind Martinez. He said coaches went into spring camp wanting to take a “hard look” at backups Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg. Frost reiterated Thursday night that NU will not pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal.
“We just saw continual improvement and understanding of the offense from all three of those guys behind Adrian,” Frost said, adding walk-on Matt Masker into the mix. “Saw a lot of talent from those guys behind him. We really feel good about the fact that, by the time we get to September — or into August, I guess — we’ll have one or more of those guys ready to go in.”
Haarberg, the first-year freshman from Kearney Catholic, threw the ball better in camp than Frost expected before Haarberg enrolled.
“He made a few throws during the spring where everybody turned and looked at each other,” Frost said. “I think if I threw it like him I wouldn’t be a coach right now because I would have had a career as a player. So I’m a little bit jealous of his arm strength. He can really rip it.”
More notes from Frost’s chat on the Husker Sports Network:
» Players return May 17 for summer conditioning, work hard for four weeks, take a one-week break, condition for four more weeks, take one more break, then prepare for camp, which should start in late July. Nebraska’s week zero game on Aug. 28 affords it the opportunity to start camp earlier.
» Nebraska has lacked, Frost said, a consistent running back since Devine Ozigbo graduated in 2018, and NU wants “two or three” backs to emerge as dependable players in the fall. Asked directly about walk-on Jacquez Yant — one of eight legitimate contenders to play running back — Frost praised Yant’s willingness to lose weight. He’s a 245-pounder.
» Frost said the offensive line “improved” in how it came off the ball, while Martinez “seems so much more comfortable” and “at peace” with the pressures of the quarterback position at Nebraska.
» Inside linebacker Will Honas — out for a long period of time with a knee injury — might be eligible for a medical redshirt, which would give him a seventh year of eligibility, Frost said. Honas has not made a decision about what he’ll do yet.
» Nebraska’s team has a “lot more big personalities” on it, Frost said. Asked to pick out the funniest, he could not, adding that, when he’s around the team, players are “pretty serious.”
» The biggest advantage of the football facility, Frost said, will be the convenience factor for student-athletes who can practice, train, eat and study all in one spot, while being closer to the rest of campus than the west side of Memorial Stadium, where cafeteria and academic services are currently housed.
» Frost is always “evolving” his schemes, he said, and added some plays this spring — not seen in the game — that will help in the fall.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH