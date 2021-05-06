Scott Frost talks Nebraska's backup quarterbacks, wide receivers' improvement

“We just saw continual improvement and understanding of the offense from all three of those guys behind Adrian,” Frost said, adding walk-on Matt Masker into the mix. “Saw a lot of talent from those guys behind him. We really feel good about the fact that, by the time we get to September — or into August, I guess — we’ll have one or more of those guys ready to go in.”

Haarberg, the first-year freshman from Kearney Catholic, threw the ball better in camp than Frost expected before Haarberg enrolled.

“He made a few throws during the spring where everybody turned and looked at each other,” Frost said. “I think if I threw it like him I wouldn’t be a coach right now because I would have had a career as a player. So I’m a little bit jealous of his arm strength. He can really rip it.”

More notes from Frost’s chat on the Husker Sports Network:

» Players return May 17 for summer conditioning, work hard for four weeks, take a one-week break, condition for four more weeks, take one more break, then prepare for camp, which should start in late July. Nebraska’s week zero game on Aug. 28 affords it the opportunity to start camp earlier.