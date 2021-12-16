Scott Frost talks Nebraska's quarterback search, Heinrich Haarberg and more

LINCOLN — When Nebraska coach Scott Frost was an offensive coordinator at Oregon, he’d stand behind Marcus Mariota at practice and put himself in Mariota’s shoes.
Before the snap, Frost evaluated whether the Ducks needed to check their protection. Then he would read through the play’s progressions while Mariota did the same against a live rush.
“By the time I’d get to — in my eyes with no rush — the spot where should throw the ball, the ball was already out,” Frost said Thursday on Sports Nightly.
Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 and was drafted second overall just months later. Voters and scouts fell in love with mobility and accuracy. But Frost would argue Mariota’s processing speed made the difference.
When you watch the great ones play, Frost said, they’re always a step ahead of the defense. That’s why, as Nebraska shops for a quarterback in the transfer portal, Frost is prioritizing
“The most important asset we look for is ability to process information quickly,” Frost said. “It doesn’t matter if you can throw and run as well as anybody in the country. If you can’t see the game and be one step ahead and be making quick, correct decisions, then all the talent in the world doesn’t matter.”
» Fans saw what Logan Smothers can do under Frost against Iowa in the season finale. Heinrich Haarberg, on the other, has still not played yet.
Frost said Haarberg is “supremely talented,” and the Huskers are excited about his future. But “it’s hard to come in as an 18-year-old and be ready.”
Frost played in the same high school conference as Haarberg who attended Kearney Catholic. And the Huskers’ coach said that other leagues might have better prepared Haarberg to play Division I football.
Haarberg’s physical traits helped him stand out immediately at Nebraska. But it took him time to adjust to Division I speed.
“Sometimes when you get overloaded with information, you take a little step back,” Frost said. “The from there it was just gradual improvement. We’ve just got to keep bringing him along.”
» Frost ran into new Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola at a high school game about a month before Raiola’s hiring. They talked blocking, and Frost liked what Raiola had to say.
“Everything he was saying was exactly what I believe in and want to get done,” Frost said. “I was really excited about him after that. Fitting the whole staff together, it felt like he was the best fit.”
» Frost said he knows where he’ll turn for his final coaching hire. He thinks he’ll have it done by Christmas, but he wants to tell the team before he makes it official.
Frost knows Nebraska’s special teams need to improve. He also knows his running backs need a leader. And he thinks he can accomplish both with this hire and the help of his support staff.
“It’s probably going to be more than one add,” Frost said. “(We will be) using some of our support staff or graduate assistants to try to help with some things.”
» Nebraska has another hole to fill after losing center Cam Jurgen to the NFL draft this week. Frost said Nebraska has “a lot” of players who could fill Jurgens’ spot, including players like Trent Hixson, Nouri Nouilli and Ethan Piper, who have played the spot before.
The Huskers might add a few more candidates to the mix between now and next season, too, but they have plenty of time to identify a center. Nebraska will sort its best line combinations during spring ball and fall camp.
“It’s about figuring out the best five (linemen) and how it all fits together the best,” Frost said. “We’ll have a lot of reps to figure that out.”