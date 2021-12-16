Scott Frost talks Nebraska's quarterback search, Heinrich Haarberg and more

» Frost said he knows where he’ll turn for his final coaching hire. He thinks he’ll have it done by Christmas, but he wants to tell the team before he makes it official.

Frost knows Nebraska’s special teams need to improve. He also knows his running backs need a leader. And he thinks he can accomplish both with this hire and the help of his support staff.

“It’s probably going to be more than one add,” Frost said. “(We will be) using some of our support staff or graduate assistants to try to help with some things.”

» Nebraska has another hole to fill after losing center Cam Jurgen to the NFL draft this week. Frost said Nebraska has “a lot” of players who could fill Jurgens’ spot, including players like Trent Hixson, Nouri Nouilli and Ethan Piper, who have played the spot before.

The Huskers might add a few more candidates to the mix between now and next season, too, but they have plenty of time to identify a center. Nebraska will sort its best line combinations during spring ball and fall camp.