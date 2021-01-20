Scott Frost talks Nebraska's spring football, decision to not play in bowl game

Stepp is a “big and fast kid” who transferred from USC and will, given he can get a NCAA waiver, compete for the starting job and help the Huskers “buy time” for many of young running backs on the roster who haven’t made much of a dent on the field, including Ronald Thompkins, Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson.

“We were going to be young in the backfield — I’ve got a ton of confidence in those young guys in that room and where they’re going to be — but, just to get another veteran player in that group, and maybe buy some time for the young guys to become what we think they’re going to become, I think it’s going to help,” Frost said.

Toure is a FCS All-American who Frost hopes can contribute in ways similar to other FCS transfers he’s had, including quarterback Vernon Adams at Oregon. NU’s other transfer portal addition, Northern Iowa inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic, gives the Huskers depth at a position that already had it, and also a player who, according to Frost, was the best on the Panthers’ defense. Three NU coaches, including Frost, once coached at Northern Iowa.

“They called us and told us he was leaving and he was their best player on defense and didn’t want to see him go, but would like to see him with the right people,” Frost said.