Scott Frost talks Omar Manning, RB battle and Huskers' physical practices

"It's gonna be better," Frost said of special teams, which will be coordinated by an off-the-field analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, whom Nebraska lured away from Auburn. "We're gonna make it better."

» In the wake of sophomore corner Braxton Clark's season-ending shoulder injury, junior Cam Taylor-Britt will be a full-time cornerback. Taylor-Britt played corner and safety last season. Dicaprio Bootle will be the cornerback opposite Taylor-Britt. Frost said he likes the younger defensive backs in the program and the position as a whole. Nebraska has to improve its pass rush, he said, to help the secondary.

» The outside linebackers "underperformed" last season, which cost Nebraska in both run and pass defense. New position coach Mike Dawson — who had coached NU's defensive line in 2018 — will coach the group well.

"If nothing else, he's going to get the guys playing hard, using the right technique and being in the right spots," Frost said. "There were a lot of times that mistakes at that position cost us in the run game last year and a few times in the pass game. I love the approach (Dawson) takes."

A "couple guys" have been nicked up at the outside linebackers, which has allowed lots of players to receive practice repetitions.