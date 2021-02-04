Scott Frost talks recruiting, QBs, Ron Brown, Nebraska's spring schedule and more

» Frost said he's made calls to former Husker players in recent weeks to remind them he and Nebraska want them around the program, in light of some criticism lobbed at the program.

"Sometimes it gets a little personal here — because it's my home state — but, listen, we want every former player involved in this. We've called a bunch of them in the last couple weeks to make sure they know we want them around. Winning takes care of almost all of that."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frost in particular said his comments about NU's director of player personnel position were "twisted" in a way to make it seem like Ron Brown did a poor job in the role.

"That's just dead wrong, that's twisting words," Frost said, "Anytime you're in front of the camera, a lot of words can be twisted. Ron's an unbelievably valuable part of the program, we've just got to get him in the role where he can do the most good."

» Defenders Myles Farmer and Javin Wright are on a "good track" to be available for spring camp after suffering injuries during the 2020 season.

» Frost said Nebraska has more talent and depth at running back and receiver than it has had at any time since Frost's arrival.