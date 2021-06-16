Scott Frost talks transfer-portal frenzy that's just getting started

KEARNEY — Like most major college football programs, Nebraska has seen its share of players enter the transfer portal in recent seasons. Coach Scott Frost said on Wednesday many have done so to their own detriment.

A new ability for players to transfer one time with immediate eligibility will “change everything with recruiting,” Frost said during a “Big Red Blitz” tour stop in Kearney. The flurry of activity is just getting started across college football as players chase better football situations.

“Every kid that leaves any program thinks they’re going straight to Nebraska or Alabama,” Frost said. “And the reality is most of them aren’t. We’ve had some leave that have wound up at places that, I guess the right way to say it is Nebraska is a way better place and would have been a way better place for them. And they end up in, my opinion, lesser places.

“Every kid thinks they’re going to get the same interest or more than they got coming out of high school and it just isn’t true.”

Frost made a reference to former quarterback Luke McCaffrey without saying his name after McCaffrey transferred to Louisville in the spring and has since transferred again to Rice.