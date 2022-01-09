Scott Frost tests positive for COVID

LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely this week as a result.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Frost said he had “only mild symptoms” and will rejoin the team “as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols.”

“Our coaching staff will do a great job managing the team as our players return to campus to start winter conditioning,” he said. NU plans on announcing its final coaching hires — a special teams coordinator and running backs coach — as soon as Monday. Given the new COVID-19 isolation guidance from the Centers of Disease Control, Frost should be able to exit quarantine by the end of this week.