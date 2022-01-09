 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Frost tests positive for COVID
0 Comments
top story
FOOTBALL

Scott Frost tests positive for COVID

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Frost

Husker football coach Scott Frost

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely this week as a result.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Frost said he had “only mild symptoms” and will rejoin the team “as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols.”

“Our coaching staff will do a great job managing the team as our players return to campus to start winter conditioning,” he said. NU plans on announcing its final coaching hires — a special teams coordinator and running backs coach — as soon as Monday. Given the new COVID-19 isolation guidance from the Centers of Disease Control, Frost should be able to exit quarantine by the end of this week.

Frost is the latest NU head coach to test positive for the virus. NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg got the virus last January, while Husker volleyball coach John Cook tested positive in December, just after the national title match.

Cases have been rapidly rising in Nebraska and nationally as the omicron variant spreads across the U.S. Scientific studies have shown omicron to be more transmissible than previous variants.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert