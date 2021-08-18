Scott Frost under NCAA investigation; Nebraska 'working collaboratively' with NCAA

Frost attempted in 2020 to manage special teams through Rutledge instead of using one of his 10 full-time assistants to do so. Rutledge was paid far less than the usual assistant and was not made available for interviews through NU.

Nebraska media did not attend practice last season due to COVID restrictions. In limited viewing periods this summer, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, also the special teams coordinator, has directed special teams drills, although two players mentioned the insight of Bill Busch, a defensive analyst, doing behind-the-scenes planning work with Dawson. Busch was seen on the practice field by World-Herald reporters but he did not direct any players during the limited viewing periods, based on a reporter's observation.

As to the workouts, Nebraska players told reporters last fall that they worked out on their own during the COVID summer.