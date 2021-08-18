Scott Frost under NCAA investigation; Nebraska 'working collaboratively' with NCAA

LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is under NCAA investigation, according to a report Wednesday morning by Action Network, for improper use of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and unauthorized strength and conditioning workouts during the coronavirus pandemic. The World-Herald confirmed the investigation is underway for use of analysts.
Action Network reporter Brett McMurphy also cited a source that said Frost and former chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht were behind Nebraska's apparent interest in trying to reschedule the 2021 Oklahoma game, which is also the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
According to the story, Frost has retained legal counsel and been interviewed by the NCAA. Current and former staff members, players and administrators have been interviewed as well.
Nebraska released the following statement on behalf of Athletic Director Trev Alberts about two and a half hours after the initial report was released.
“The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program. We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter.”
Frost and Alberts met with reporters following Wednesday's football practice and acknowledged there is an active investigation. Alberts said Nebraska complied 100% with the NCAA, and Frost has been "very accessible" to the NCAA.
Alberts said the investigation predates his arrival as Nebraska's A.D.
The World-Herald has reached out to Rutledge, Lambrecht and former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos for comment.
The two primary allegations center on work done by Rutledge — who as an analyst was not allowed to direct players in a practice setting — and whether NU players worked out last summer under the direction of the Huskers' strength and conditioning staff. Action Network said the NCAA has video footage "documenting the impermissible use of analysts and consultants."
Rutledge was let go from the Nebraska staff in January and told The World-Herald at the time that his philosophies "didn't quite align" with Frost's, but also said his former boss is a "good man" and "hopes (Frost) can get it turned around quick."
Frost attempted in 2020 to manage special teams through Rutledge instead of using one of his 10 full-time assistants to do so. Rutledge was paid far less than the usual assistant and was not made available for interviews through NU.
Nebraska media did not attend practice last season due to COVID restrictions. In limited viewing periods this summer, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson, also the special teams coordinator, has directed special teams drills, although two players mentioned the insight of Bill Busch, a defensive analyst, doing behind-the-scenes planning work with Dawson. Busch was seen on the practice field by World-Herald reporters but he did not direct any players during the limited viewing periods, based on a reporter's observation.
As to the workouts, Nebraska players told reporters last fall that they worked out on their own during the COVID summer.
"We always made sure we lifted during the day, always made sure we got some type of conditioning component in and always made sure that we got some type of technique component in," former Husker corner Dicaprio Bootle said to reporters about defensive backs working out. “So some days we’d wake up at like 7 a.m., go find a spot to work out somewhere, someway, somehow, and then you know by the time 7 p.m. rolls around, we’d already have so many different things that we had worked on during the day."
Who directed those workouts? Bootle seemed to indicate players did. The Action Network report suggests NU coaches directed an off-site workout regimen.
The Oklahoma game kerfuffle came up in March when McMurphy reported that NU was trying to get out of the game. McMurphy deepened that reporting on Wednesday by suggesting it was Frost and Lambrecht who sought to switch out the game. Frost announced earlier this month that Lambrecht left the program to pursue "another business opportunity."
