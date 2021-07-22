 Skip to main content
Scott Frost: Vaccination gives Huskers 'best chance' at uninterrupted football season
FOOTBALL

Check out how Nebraska compares with other states on COVID vaccinations of youths age 12-17.

Whether the Big Ten lays down overarching guidelines for navigating COVID-19, or leaves it to individual schools, Nebraska is prepared to handle it, Scott Frost said.

The Huskers — along with the rest of the league — are waiting for how exactly the conference office will approach the fall amid a still-lingering pandemic.

The NU coach said he had no opinion on whether COVID issues within a team should lead to a forfeited game, but he is working to make sure it won’t be a problem for his program.

“We’re doing the best we can to educate our guys about vaccination,” Frost said. “Trying to let them understand that it’s safe. Vaccination gives us the best chance to have a football season that’s uninterrupted.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said there will be a “decentralized decision-making process,” leaving decisions largely to individual schools which are still finalizing their proposed protocols. The league will review them and move forward in the coming days and weeks.

