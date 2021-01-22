Scott Frost wants to keep Luke McCaffrey at quarterback

Scott Frost wants Luke McCaffrey at quarterback, but it’s a situation to watch as the spring and 2021 season progress.

“If I was giving him advice, I’d tell him he definitely needs to stay there,” Frost said of McCaffrey’s role at quarterback.

There’s belief within Nebraska’s program that McCaffrey can be the guy one day — although with Adrian Martinez winning the job back midseason, he’s going to be hard to unseat for 2021.

“We recruited him and we believe in him,” Frost said of McCaffrey. “I not only want to keep him at quarterback, I want to give him an opportunity to compete for the job. ... I think he’s crazy if he doesn’t want to stay at quarterback, because I think he can be really good at it.”

McCaffrey’s accuracy from year one to year two improved, Frost said, and sometimes when an athlete is as good as McCaffrey tends to be, critics will say he just needs to be moved to another position rather than growing into the position he plays.

“If he continues on that path, I expect him to be an elite guy,” Frost said. “If it ever got to the point where he wasn’t the guy, he’s an elite athlete, but I talk to him about that all the time.