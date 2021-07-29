Scott Frost wants to see position battles settled early, especially at running back

LINCOLN — Nebraska plays the first major college football game of the season, so it makes sense NU will know its starters on both sides of the ball before every other program.

Husker coach Scott Frost, seeking to post his first winning season at Nebraska, wants answers even quicker than that.

“One thing I told the team and I’ll tell the coaches, I want to make (position) decisions a little earlier than normal, at least in house,” Frost said. “Try to get a little continuity with the offense and defense. Guys better show up ready to go and compete for the spots.”

Frost wouldn’t call it a shift in his perspective, but he said “self-inflicted wounds” have hurt the Huskers, and the “primary emphasis” of training camp will be reducing the penalties and turnovers that have generally plagued the program over Frost’s first three years.

“Experience helps you with those details, and we’re going to be more experienced than we have been," Frost said, "but also continuity helps in making sure the main guys are working with the main guys a little more often early on.”

One position Frost will watch closely is running back. NU could have as many as six contenders for a starting spot.