Scott Frost wants to see position battles settled early, especially at running back

LINCOLN — Nebraska plays the first major college football game of the season, so it makes sense NU will know its starters on both sides of the ball before every other program.
Husker coach Scott Frost, seeking to post his first winning season at Nebraska, wants answers even quicker than that.
“One thing I told the team and I’ll tell the coaches, I want to make (position) decisions a little earlier than normal, at least in house,” Frost said. “Try to get a little continuity with the offense and defense. Guys better show up ready to go and compete for the spots.”
Frost wouldn’t call it a shift in his perspective, but he said “self-inflicted wounds” have hurt the Huskers, and the “primary emphasis” of training camp will be reducing the penalties and turnovers that have generally plagued the program over Frost’s first three years.
“Experience helps you with those details, and we’re going to be more experienced than we have been," Frost said, "but also continuity helps in making sure the main guys are working with the main guys a little more often early on.”
One position Frost will watch closely is running back. NU could have as many as six contenders for a starting spot.
“We’ve got a ton of talent in that room, but I don’t want it to be by committee ideally,” Frost said. “I want to have a main guy and a backup or two who are going to share the carries.”
The position even has the attention of Husker defenders.
“The running back room is good,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. He noted freshman Jaquez Yant — a former walk-on now on scholarship — “tries to run over everybody.”
More quick hits from Thursday's press conference, which included Frost and a number of Husker players:
» Frost said linebacker Will Honas is the only player who appears to be out due to injury for the entire 2021 season. Freshman tight end Thomas Fidone could return for the end of the season after tearing his ACL late in the spring.
» Frost said the attitude among offensive linemen has shifted from hoping to get things to done to leading the way in doing it. Center Cam Jurgens said it's helped having offseason conversations with former Nebraska offensive linemen like Brenden Stai and Rob Zatechka.
“Having that gritty attitude and talking to guys in the past, what made up the pipeline,” Jurgens said. “It’s guys going against the person across from you and just kicking ass and making sure they’re having a tougher game than you are.”
Jurgens said he’d like to see the offensive line be the leaders on the team “when another position group gets out of line.”
