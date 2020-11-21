Scott Frost was 'embarrassed' by a Husker loss he didn't see coming

LINCOLN — A first-play turnover so strange it demanded a replay that never came. A holding call at the opponent’s goal line from an injured center. A fake punt so easy it shocked the opposing punter, who nearly fell down as he traipsed for a first down. A quarterback running so often he accounted for more than half the team’s carries.
These are the plays of Nebraska’s football life, and the verdict was unkind after a 41-23 loss to Illinois.
“Good game Nebraska,” read a since-deleted post from Illinois Athletics' official Twitter account. “Thanks for bringing back (Big Ten) football.”
NU lost by 18 to a 17-point underdog. Even if the burn was oddly sharp — Scott Frost talked all week about how much he respected Illinois coach Lovie Smith — there wasn’t much the Huskers could do after the fact to stop the sarcasm.
The time to have stopped something — someone, anyone, anything — would have been during the game. But Nebraska (1-3) did not do that. It did not stop giving the ball away (five turnovers). Quarterback Luke McCaffrey did not stop turning down open receivers so he could scramble gamely into the teeth of Illinois’ defense. And Nebraska’s defense — now 0-4 in alternate black jerseys — did not stop Illinois, allowing 490 yards and 11 third-down conversions to a team averaging 17 points per game headed into Saturday.
Frost was “embarrassed” by the performance. He said his team lacked the same “juice” it showed in its 30-23 win over Penn State.
“We didn’t get as many hats to the ball on defense, we made mistakes over and over on offense, we made mistakes on special teams. I wasn’t happy with it,” Frost said. “I didn’t really see it coming. It was almost like our team thought, ‘We won one game, we’re good.’ That’s not how it works in this league, it’s not how it works in life, it’s not how it works in football.”
This, after deeming his team “ready” on Thursday to take on an Illinois team decimated by COVID-19 cases this season. The Illini (2-3) lost soundly at Minnesota two weeks ago, squeaked by Rutgers last week and devoured Nebraska on Saturday. Quarterback Brandon Peters — coming off the 21-day COVID sit-out protocol — completed 18 of 25 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while the run game chewed out 285 yards at 5.5 yards per tote. They won in Lincoln for the first time in 96 years.
“This was a game the guys have been waiting a long time for,” said Smith, citing his team’s 42-38 loss to Nebraska in 2019 when the Illini coughed up a two-touchdown lead.
No such Husker comeback Saturday. That would have taken an offense hitting on all cylinders.
Nebraska's engine has a habit of cutting out before it hits the road. NU’s first offensive play of the game — a turnover Illinois immediately turned into a touchdown — was Exhibit A.
McCaffrey faked a handoff to Marvin Scott, then moved to his left on a run-pass option. Though he’d stepped beyond the line of scrimmage, McCaffrey attempted to throw a pass to a covered Wan’Dale Robinson. The ball appeared to land a half-yard ahead of where McCaffrey started his motion, but it was ruled a fumble.
“The covering official ruled it a backward pass,” referee John O’Neill told a pool reporter after the game. “The play was reviewable, but we didn’t have a camera with a shot right down the line of scrimmage. The replay official let it stand because there would have been no indisputable evidence.”
Three plays later, Illini running back Chase Brown was in the end zone.
“We started the game off about the way we played the whole game,” Frost said. He said McCaffrey made a mistake throwing into a tight space, especially on the first play of the game.
But McCaffrey answered with Nebraska’s best drive of the day, a 12-play, 71-yard march full of play-action passes and strong runs from Scott, the freshman who started in place of injured Dedrick Mills and toted the ball eight times for 22 yards. McCaffrey finished off the drive with a five-yard quarterback draw — with guard Ethan Piper leading the way — to draw NU into a 7-7 tie.
Illinois’ next drive showed its first touchdown was no fluke, though. A nine-play, 75-yard march culminated in Brown’s two-yard plunge, which was set up by a perfectly executed power play in which Brown ran behind two pulling blockers for 35 yards until he was knocked out of bounds by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The newly minted Blackshirts struggled with an Illinois run game full of misdirection and pulling linemen.
“They basically put together a game plan that was really good for them,” cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. “We had to do a better job of taking away what they do best and just being physical.”
Frost said Nebraska prepared two game plans this week out of necessity — one for if Peters played, and one for if option quarterback Isaiah Williams got most of the snaps.
“I don’t think we did a very good job as a coaching staff and a team settling in to the plan we needed to execute based on who was in there,” Frost said.
Nebraska’s own offense went through its usual series of mishaps. Center Cam Jurgens, battling a foot injury, fired off several bad snaps to McCaffrey. One came on a fourth down — McCaffrey scooped the ball and threw an interception — and another came on NU’s final drive of the first half. In the second quarter, Jurgens was flagged for holding at the 1-yard line. He was subsequently removed from the game because of injuries, Frost said.
McCaffrey seemed to scramble almost as often as he threw the ball, and in some cases he wasn’t under any pressure. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 134 yards, but threw three interceptions and had the bizarre fumble. He was benched late in the game for Adrian Martinez, who threw a garbage-time touchdown for the final margin.
Frost said the competition between McCaffrey and Martinez is ongoing, with an emphasis on which quarterback can throw the deep pass.
“We had some guys running open downfield," Frost said. "Whether it’s protection or vision or just trusting it and throwing it on time, we’ve got to be a better football team at throwing it downfield."
Said McCaffrey: “The No. 1 thing is you can’t turn the ball over. And I did that too many times today. That’s probably a big reason the score looked like it did.”
Hardly the only one.
Some of the roots of Saturday’s loss lie in recent history, as Nebraska struggles to handle success or the role of favorite. Some lie in NU’s youth, which has taken over the Husker offense for a better future and uneven present. Some lie in a Husker defense that gave up at least 200 rushing yards for the 13th time under Frost. While Nebraska’s defense lost captain Collin Miller to an apparent head/neck injury — Frost said Miller had feeling in his extremities at the hospital — the Blackshirts had been run through and over by the time Miller got hurt.
Frost chose to focus on the idea that NU players seem to think they arrived after a single victory over winless Penn State, which was pounded Saturday by Iowa. Overhauling the self-discipline and mindset of the program is part of Frost’s task, he said.
“We’ve had to rebuild talent, we’ve had to rebuild culture, change attitudes, we’ve had to learn lessons,” Frost said. “I feel like we’ve come a long way, but it sure didn’t feel like it today. We’re going to get this fixed. But the results need to come. What I told the players, the results are going to come when their expectations and their effort are aligned. I didn’t think we had as much juice today. I didn’t think we had as much enthusiasm.”
True freshmen who didn’t play seemed to notice.
"Can't be losing the easy ones," tweeted outside linebacker Jimari Butler. He later deleted the tweet.
Recruits seemed to notice, too. Tight end Thomas Fidone, NU’s top recruit in the 2021 class, also had a notable tweet.
“I’m not sure what to think,” he wrote.
That goes for a lot of folks.
