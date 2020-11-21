Scott Frost was 'embarrassed' by a Husker loss he didn't see coming

“We had some guys running open downfield," Frost said. "Whether it’s protection or vision or just trusting it and throwing it on time, we’ve got to be a better football team at throwing it downfield."

Said McCaffrey: “The No. 1 thing is you can’t turn the ball over. And I did that too many times today. That’s probably a big reason the score looked like it did.”

Hardly the only one.

Some of the roots of Saturday’s loss lie in recent history, as Nebraska struggles to handle success or the role of favorite. Some lie in NU’s youth, which has taken over the Husker offense for a better future and uneven present. Some lie in a Husker defense that gave up at least 200 rushing yards for the 13th time under Frost. While Nebraska’s defense lost captain Collin Miller to an apparent head/neck injury — Frost said Miller had feeling in his extremities at the hospital — the Blackshirts had been run through and over by the time Miller got hurt.

Frost chose to focus on the idea that NU players seem to think they arrived after a single victory over winless Penn State, which was pounded Saturday by Iowa. Overhauling the self-discipline and mindset of the program is part of Frost’s task, he said.