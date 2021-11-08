Scott Frost will have salary reduced, buyout cut in half

LINCOLN — Scott Frost will get a fifth season at Nebraska. But the coach is taking a pay cut and a halving of his considerable buyout after a restructuring of his contract.

Frost, originally set to make $5 million in 2022, will instead receive $4 million under the reworked terms of his deal. His buyout, which would have been $15 million if he were fired after 2022, is reduced to $7.5 million.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts told The World-Herald and one other news outlet that adjustments to Frost’s annual salary in subsequent seasons will occur depending on what happens in 2022. Frost is under contract through 2026 after former A.D. Bill Moos extended him two additional years in December 2019 at $5 million per year.

“In my experience, if people have equal skin in the game — and I’ve learned that from some of my business/leader mentors — and all hands are on deck, you have a better and more reasonable chance of success,” Alberts said.

The A.D. knew that he had struck a good deal Monday when he asked Frost if he was uncomfortable with the changes. Yes, the coach responded.

“So am I,” Alberts replied.