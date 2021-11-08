Scott Frost will return for fifth season as Husker football coach with restructured contract

Frost, in a statement, thanked Alberts for his confidence and expressed his love for the state and football. His immediate focus is on two season-ending games against Wisconsin and Iowa.

“I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward,” Frost said.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, who was involved in the hiring process of Frost, said he looks forward to Frost bringing the program “where it needs to be.”

"I've had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do,” Green said. “No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does.”

According to his original contract, Frost made $5 million per year in base salary and would have had a buyout of about $20 million had he been fired based on the agreement and remaining years of his contract. NU likely would have been on the hook for the salaries of at least some assistant coaches, all of whom have contracts through the 2022 season. NU has already paid about $25.8 million in buyouts since 2010.