Scott Frost will return for fifth season as Husker football coach with restructured contract

LINCOLN — Scott Frost will get a fifth year to lead Nebraska’s football team, school leaders announced Monday, despite four straight losing seasons to start his tenure and a 15-27 overall record.
Frost will have a restructured contract too, although NU did not immediately release the terms of the new deal that was originally scheduled to run through the 2026 season.
Nebraska’s decision to retain Frost comes two days after the Huskers’ 26-17 loss to No. 6 Ohio State, the fourth competitive loss to a top-10 team on a difficult schedule. The Huskers are 3-7 this season with two games left.
“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost," Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts wrote in a statement." Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships."
Alberts, who took the AD job in July, acknowledged NU’s record “has not been what anyone wants it to be,” but he has seen “incremental progress” in “key areas” this season. The team is unified and resilient, Alberts said, “which is an important reflection of the leadership” of Frost and his coaches.
Frost, in a statement, thanked Alberts for his confidence and expressed his love for the state and football. His immediate focus is on two season-ending games against Wisconsin and Iowa.
“I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward,” Frost said.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, who was involved in the hiring process of Frost, said he looks forward to Frost bringing the program “where it needs to be.”
"I've had great confidence in Scott Frost from the beginning and still do,” Green said. “No one in Nebraska wants to win more than he does.”
According to his original contract, Frost made $5 million per year in base salary and would have had a buyout of about $20 million had he been fired based on the agreement and remaining years of his contract. NU likely would have been on the hook for the salaries of at least some assistant coaches, all of whom have contracts through the 2022 season. NU has already paid about $25.8 million in buyouts since 2010.
After the final two games of 2021, Frost embarks on an offseason of recruiting and development. NU plans to sign a small class of incoming freshmen, scour the transfer portal for immediate help and — perhaps most crucially — try to convince several juniors, who have never experienced a bowl game or winning record, to return for their fifth and in some cases sixth seasons.
A chief question mark is four-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a college graduate who can return for a fifth season but has the option to leave or enter the NFL draft. Martinez chose to play through a broken jaw and a high ankle sprain this season.
Nebraska opens next season against Northwestern in Ireland, and has a schedule that at least on paper appears to be friendlier. It’s a lot on the plate for Frost, the Nebraska native who helped win a national title for the Huskers in 1997 and grew up all over the state as the son of high school coaches.
Frost returned with fanfare in 2018, fresh off an undefeated season at Central Florida. He was full of confidence that if Nebraska struggled to win in Year 1 — the Huskers finished 4-8 — the program would hit its stride Year 2. That didn’t happen either.
COVID-19 hit before Year 3, which Nebraska spent trying to train its players all summer for a season that didn’t start until late October. The Huskers went 3-5 last season — declining to participate in a bowl — and reportedly tried to get out of a Sept. 18 game with Oklahoma last winter.
NU’s administrators sent former Athletic Director Bill Moos, who hired Frost, away with an almost $3 million early retirement package in late June. Alberts took the job in mid-July and, shortly thereafter, had to address and confirm reports that Frost and his staff were under investigation for improperly using a special teams analyst to coach during practice.
After a tumultuous offseason, Nebraska started with an ugly loss at Illinois. Frost turned off the music at practices after that. NU saved the sellout streak for 2021 through a Red Carpet Experience promotion that paired booster-bought tickets to underserved youth around the state. Without that idea, Nebraska may have lost one of the few traditions it has left.
The team experienced a few highs — blowout wins over Northwestern and Buffalo — and competitive but gutting losses to four teams (Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State) currently in the AP top 10. Alberts, who attends practice often and meets with Frost the Sunday after each game, said in late October that he was “proud” of the work by Frost and his staff.
After NU’s loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Frost said he bleeds for the program, and sees a turnaround coming soon.
“I’m disappointed,” Frost said. “I hate losing more than anybody in that locker room. But man, I love being the coach here. I love these kids. They’ve battled through a lot. This is going to pop here at Nebraska. It just is. We’re doing too many things right, we’ve got too many good young players.
"We’re putting ourselves in position to win too many games and just not making a play or catching a break.”
NU’s administrative leaders agree — for one more year.
