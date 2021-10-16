Scott Frost's decision to kick field goal on fourth down backfires

MINNEAPOLIS — On 4th-and-4 from Minnesota's 9-yard line, Nebraska's offense wanted to go for it.
“There was no hesitation,” Allen said after Nebraska's 30-23 loss to Minnesota.
Scott Frost trusted his kicker. Instead of attempting the fourth down, the Nebraska head coach sent Connor Culp onto the field to attempt a 27-yard field goal. Culp missed.
Nebraska spoiled another possession that crossed into Minnesota territory. And Allen, along with the rest of the Huskers’ offense, could only watch and wonder how the drive might’ve concluded if coach Scott Frost put faith in them to finish it.
“He’s got to have trust in us to get it done,” Allen said of Frost’s fourth-down decision. “And we’ve got to be able to get it done.”
Both points have merit. Considering how Nebraska’s offense was performing in the second half before Culp’s miss (8.6 yards per play), Frost could’ve believed in the unit to gain four yards. But after the Huskers failed to convert on 4th-and-goal from Minnesota’s 1 on the previous drive, one could understand his hesitancy.
“We talked about it a lot on the headset,” Frost said. “At that point, I thought making the field goal and only being down two, the way we were playing on offense, we would have another chance at a field goal. And we would’ve if we made that one.”
The Huskers missed, though. And in missing the 27-yarder, Culp kicked a football-sized hole in Frost’s logic.
If Frost trusted the offense to drive into field goal range again, why wouldn’t he just trust it to gain four yards? And why did he put so much trust in Culp, who entered Saturday’s game 5-of-10 on kicks and missed an extra point during the first half?
“I’m kind of scratching my head with that one,” Frost said. “We make a 50-yarder and miss a PAT. We’ve got to be more consistent there.”
He’s right. Culp should be able to make an extra point after making a 50-yarder. Twenty-seven yards should be no problem for the reigning Big Ten kicker of the year.
But the Huskers have seen their kicker struggle long enough to know he’s not the same marksman he was last season.
And if they forgot, they were reminded when they saw him miss the extra point early.
Who should have Frost trusted in on 4th-and-5?
“It’s not my choice, right?” Adrian Martinez said. “Obviously the (offensive) players always feel like they can make plays, and that’s no matter the circumstance. Either way, we had confidence in Culp to make the kick, confidence in ourselves to get that fourth down.”
Perhaps too much confidence in both parties, if you buy Frost’s explanation. And as a result, Nebraska needs three wins over its final four games to make a bowl game, including a win over either Iowa or Ohio State.
That’s not crazy, right? The Huskers have already played three top-10 teams within one score. But every time they get close, they hurt themselves. They miss a field goal, punt the wrong way or fumble the ball.
And with each mystifying malfunction, the Huskers make themselves harder to trust.