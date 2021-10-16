Scott Frost's decision to kick field goal on fourth down backfires

MINNEAPOLIS — On 4th-and-4 from Minnesota's 9-yard line, Nebraska's offense wanted to go for it.

“There was no hesitation,” Allen said after Nebraska's 30-23 loss to Minnesota.

Scott Frost trusted his kicker. Instead of attempting the fourth down, the Nebraska head coach sent Connor Culp onto the field to attempt a 27-yard field goal. Culp missed.

Nebraska spoiled another possession that crossed into Minnesota territory. And Allen, along with the rest of the Huskers’ offense, could only watch and wonder how the drive might’ve concluded if coach Scott Frost put faith in them to finish it.

“He’s got to have trust in us to get it done,” Allen said of Frost’s fourth-down decision. “And we’ve got to be able to get it done.”

Both points have merit. Considering how Nebraska’s offense was performing in the second half before Culp’s miss (8.6 yards per play), Frost could’ve believed in the unit to gain four yards. But after the Huskers failed to convert on 4th-and-goal from Minnesota’s 1 on the previous drive, one could understand his hesitancy.