LINCOLN — The sun tucked itself behind the Memorial Stadium press box as the final seconds ticked off the clock in one more close Nebraska loss. And just like that, the first winds of change began to blow.

Outgoing Huskers like Cam Taylor-Britt, Austin Allen and Ben Stille lingered on the field before trotting toward the northwest tunnel to a standing ovation from fans. Nebraska’s makeshift offensive coaching staff shared hugs with players. Visiting recruits filed out of the stands with the rest of the crowd of 86,541 wondering how the Huskers let another game get away.

The offseason, finally, is here.

For fans and supporters, it’s a welcome end to the body blows of a miserable campaign that goes down as the worst for Nebraska by win percentage (.250) in 64 years. For coaches and players, it marks a hard shift from the grind of relentless preparation for the next opponent to big-picture planning and individual decisions.

Scott Frost’s sizable to-do list — on the backburner since NU announced that it would retain him for a fifth season on the same day the head coach fired most of his offensive staff nearly three weeks ago — now becomes the only priority as practices and game days disperse with the autumn leaves.

“We’ve been so close,” Frost said. “This thing has a chance to really take off. Part of that’s going to be getting a few guys to stay, maybe. Part of that’s going to be getting some new blood in the program. Part of that’s going to be getting some new coaches.

“We’ve got a good young core. I’m really encouraged by the progress we’ve made just from a football standpoint. It’s criminal the record is where it is. I’ve got to do a better job because coming this close in that many football games and not getting any is heartbreaking.”

The work for 2022 begins now. It’s a big, multipronged task.

COACHING HIRES

These will be among the first dominos to fall for Nebraska. Frost has to fill four offensive positions, starting with a new offensive coordinator, and would prefer to do it quickly enough that the new coaches can get on the road and recruit before the Dec. 15 early signing period arrives. Scuttlebutt on candidates — which has been faint so far — will pick up as regular seasons conclude across college football this weekend.

Frost could go in multiple directions at offensive coordinator, since the only parameter he’s provided to reporters is that he’d like to find a coach who has called plays before and can earn Frost’s trust. That leaves room for a big name — such as former Texas head coach Tom Herman or former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells — a current or recent coordinator, such as West Virginia analyst Kirk Ciarrocca, or even an FCS or Division II head coach ripe for a shot at a bigger level of football. Frost’s mentor, Chip Kelly, once did that, going from New Hampshire to Oregon. Another prized play-caller, Joe Moorhead, once went from coaching at Fordham to helping Penn State win a Big Ten title.

Whoever the new coordinator is will likely have influence in how the rest of the staff fills out, Frost said. It’s also possible other assistants will be separate hires.

This is the time to reimagine how staff duties will be spread out. Nebraska could add a special teams coordinator — Frost didn’t commit to doing so earlier this month, saying he “would love to” if the puzzle fit together that way. The Huskers could make room, for example, by folding quarterback coaching duties in with the new coordinator or perhaps even Frost himself. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton could also in theory add receivers to his title and become a pass-game coordinator of sorts.

NU will need to fill coaching positions for running backs and the offensive line, as well.

TALENT RETENTION

Before the Huskers know exactly what they need from recruiting and the transfer portal, they need to learn who on the current roster is staying and who is moving on.

Three of Nebraska’s 21 junior-eligible players have already signaled their intentions to pursue professional careers in Deontre Thomas (defensive lineman), Allen (tight end) and Taylor-Britt (cornerback). What remains is a potpourri of key contributors and reserves whose decisions will shape how NU is perceived in 2022.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is the largest question mark. NU’s four-year starter and school record-holder for career total offense — besieged by a broken jaw, a high ankle sprain and ultimately an injured shoulder that kept him out of the finale against Iowa and required surgery — could capitalize on the free pandemic season from 2020 and return to Lincoln for one last go-around. A desire to experience a program turnaround and the considerable profit potential of the burgeoning name-image-likeness era could be compelling reasons to stay.

A fresh start somewhere else through the transfer portal could also be enticing if Martinez feels he’s done everything he can at Nebraska. The team will have a new quarterbacks coach, too. Martinez, who turns 22 in January, could turn his attention to the next level, as well.

Said Frost this week: “I don’t think that decision will take too long.”

“I think it is important to give him some space and let him make whatever decision is best for him,” NU linebacker Nick Henrich said. “He is an incredible man and leader, and whatever he decides we will support him 100% because we love him.”

Other fifth-year juniors have looming decisions of their own. Defenders are reserve linebackers Chris Kolarevic, Damian Jackson and Eteva Mauga-Clements; linemen Jordon Riley, Chris Walker and Damion Daniels; and reserve defensive backs Lane McCallum and Kyan Brumfield. Offensive players are backup linemen Broc Bando and Trent Hixson along with starting right guard Matt Sichterman; tight ends Travis Vokolek and Chancellor Brewington; and receivers Omar Manning and Oliver Martin.

Fourth-year juniors other than Martinez are outside linebackers Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne. Tannor and Daniels in particular would be major cogs in the defense should they return.

Those who didn’t take part in Senior Day ceremonies Friday were Manning, Vokolek, Hixson, Bando, Riley, Payne, Tannor, Mauga-Clements and Kolarevic.

“I don’t think they need to be sold,” Frost said. “I think each one of them just needs to make a decision that’s best for them.”

Outgoing sixth-year senior Stille said the next few weeks will be critical for many fence sitters if their experience is like his was 12 months ago. Gathering with other teammates and talking through things was a big reason Blackshirts like JoJo Domann, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Stille came back for 2021.

“I think honestly there were not many guys coming back at one point in time last year,” Stille said. “Then other guys getting together swayed each other’s decisions. They have an impact. It’s an individual decision, but you also have teammates and people you care about a lot here. It definitely can have an impact.”

TALENT AQUISITION

As recently as five years ago, the rhythm of recruiting had colleges lock down their high school classes after the regular season ahead of the February signing day. An early signing period and the transfer portal have emerged since then, speeding up the process and creating a free agent feel to the offseason as more programs lean more heavily on transfers.

Nebraska, with nine 2022 commits, will look to add three to five more high school players in the class as coaches are allowed to hit the road Sunday. It will likely take double-digit portal players, too, depending on how many current Huskers leave through the same medium.

The portal harbored 2,626 FBS players (including walk-ons) during the 2020-21 cycle after 1,681 entered in 2019-20. The total will be higher this year as players enter their names into the private database and coaches reach out in a process that plays out much more quietly than the official visits and social media announcements of many prep targets.

Quarterback is the most high-profile need for NU, perhaps regardless of what Martinez decides to do. Frost and his staff also have a full game of Logan Smothers to evaluate as they decide whether the upcoming third-year sophomore can potentially take over the starting job in a room that also includes freshman Heinrich Haarberg, incoming recruit Richard Torres and walk-on Matt Masker.

Safety, offensive line, defensive line, receiver and pass rusher are among other positions that Nebraska will consider in the portal. NU had decent success with transfers this year as it found its leading receiver in Samori Touré (Montana), running back depth in Markese Stepp (USC) and part of its inside linebacker rotation in Kolarevic (Northern Iowa).

SPECIAL TEAMS

An area of need that deserves its own category. NU’s third phase surrendered a kickoff return touchdown (Wisconsin), a blocked punt TD (Iowa), a punt return TD (Michigan State) and a 2-point return (Oklahoma) in sequences that arguably cost the Huskers the game on each occasion. Nebraska special teams generated no points the other way and consistently put the team at disadvantageous field position.

Beyond the question of who coordinates the units is how NU addresses the personnel. Outgoing senior Connor Culp and sophomore Chase Contreraz combined to make just 8 of 16 field goals while punters William Przystup and Daniel Cerni were erratic with both distance and direction.

Returners were virtually nonexistent. NU finished among the worst in the country with 27 total punt return yards on just 10 attempts, while kickoff returners averaged 15.58 yards across 12 returns.​

