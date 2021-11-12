Scott Frost's revised contract could include raise back to $5 million

LINCOLN — Husker coach Scott Frost’s base salary — reduced to $4 million for the 2022 season — may be increased back to $5 million, along with a one-year contract extension, should Frost meet agreed-upon “metrics” for the 2022 season, according to updated contract information released by Nebraska on Friday.

NU has also placed the information on a transparency Web site that can be accessed by the public.

If he is fired after Oct. 1, 2022, Frost’s buyout has been dramatically reduced, as well, to $2.5 million for each remaining year of the contract through the 2024 season and dropping to $1.25 million in the final two years of the contract, which runs through the 2026 football season. Frost is due $5 million per remaining year of the contract through the 2024 season - and $2.5 million for the remaining years - if he is fired before Oct. 1, 2022, the day NU plays Indiana. Effectively, Frost's buyout goes from a little more than $15 million to $7.5 million on that day.

After the IU game — the sixth game of the year — the Huskers have a bye week, so it’s likely Frost gets six games — four of which are at home — to show considerable progress on an era that has started with a 15-27 record.