 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Frost's revised contract could include raise back to $5 million
1 comment
alert top story topical
FOOTBALL

Scott Frost's revised contract could include raise back to $5 million

Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins unpack a massive week of change for the Nebraska football program.

LINCOLN — Husker coach Scott Frost’s base salary — reduced to $4 million for the 2022 season — may be increased back to $5 million, along with a one-year contract extension, should Frost meet agreed-upon “metrics” for the 2022 season, according to updated contract information released by Nebraska on Friday.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

NU has also placed the information on a transparency Web site that can be accessed by the public.

If he is fired after Oct. 1, 2022, Frost’s buyout has been dramatically reduced, as well, to $2.5 million for each remaining year of the contract through the 2024 season and dropping to $1.25 million in the final two years of the contract, which runs through the 2026 football season. Frost is due $5 million per remaining year of the contract through the 2024 season - and $2.5 million for the remaining years - if he is fired before Oct. 1, 2022, the day NU plays Indiana. Effectively, Frost's buyout goes from a little more than $15 million to $7.5 million on that day. 

After the IU game — the sixth game of the year — the Huskers have a bye week, so it’s likely Frost gets six games — four of which are at home — to show considerable progress on an era that has started with a 15-27 record. 

Frost and NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts signed the agreement on Thursday.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert