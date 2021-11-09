Scott Frost's to-do list for turning around Husker football in 2022

» Be quick, but don’t hurry, in the transfer portal.

Frost has said several times that Nebraska intends to work the portal — where players land when they choose to leave one school for another without having to wait a year to play.

“We’re going to focus on maybe some immediate impact guys a little more and probably not sign as many freshmen,” Frost said three weeks ago. “When you’re as close we’ve been, one or two more pieces, one or two guys will get you over the hump, so we’re probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior colleges a little more and focus on those things to replace a couple guys we might be losing.”

Frost is right when he says NU has to make “pretty fast decisions” in the portal — in some cases by early December — but Nebraska also has to know clearly what it wants to do on offense and which pieces it needs as a result.

Offensive tackle? Yes. Pass rusher? You bet. Another safety would be good. A punter and a placekicker? Probably so. Quarterback and running back? Seems like it.