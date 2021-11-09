Scott Frost's to-do list for turning around Husker football in 2022

LINCOLN — Trev Alberts tried to keep his notes to a single page that he’d share with Scott Frost at the end of the season.
But as the season spiraled to a fifth-straight losing year, Alberts' and Frost’s Sunday afternoon meetings grew longer and longer. The duo eventually had all their ideas on the table, and Frost submitted a plan.
“I did not mandate Scott fire any coaches at all — no coaches, especially no individual coaches,” Alberts said hours after he retained Frost for another season and Frost fired offensive assistants Mario Verduzco, Greg Austin, Ryan Held and Matt Lubick.
“That was no part of it. This was Scott Frost’s vision. And I believe that’s the role of the head coach and CEO of the football program.”
The vision means Frost will be quite busy for the next few weeks and months. Nebraska may not play in a bowl in December, but Frost will not have a cozy run-up to the holiday season.
“We intend to hit the ground running,” Alberts said.
Here are six items for Frost and his remaining coaches to accomplish in a short amount of time. Call it a to-do list:
» Finish out the season as strongly as possible against two teams he’s never beaten with a cobbled-together offensive staff.
Wisconsin, Iowa, oh my. The odds of the Huskers beating either seem longer than they did. These next two weeks will likely ask a lot of Frost as a play-caller and game-planner.
Lubick was the organizational piece of the operation. Held quizzed Frost on plays before games.
And how will players react? Receivers could have no beef, especially a few who may not have connected with Lubick. But those offensive linemen? They loved Austin and may feel responsible for his departure. How does Frost keep their heads up?
NU’s offense will face two elite defenses and must guard against a poor showing.
» Hustle to hire a few offensive assistants who can lock in on recruiting.
Frost may not have every new assistant signed and sealed by the Monday after Thanksgiving, but there are definitely some that could be ready at the drop of a hat.
One to watch is LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph, the former Husker quarterback whose head coach, Ed Orgeron, is leaving at the end of the year. Would NU work quickly to secure an assistant who routinely recruits five-star players?
Either way, players will want to know who they might play for. This includes offensive commits such as Richard Torres and Ashton Hayes, who both lost their position coaches Monday.
» Be quick, but don’t hurry, in the transfer portal.
Frost has said several times that Nebraska intends to work the portal — where players land when they choose to leave one school for another without having to wait a year to play.
“We’re going to focus on maybe some immediate impact guys a little more and probably not sign as many freshmen,” Frost said three weeks ago. “When you’re as close we’ve been, one or two more pieces, one or two guys will get you over the hump, so we’re probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior colleges a little more and focus on those things to replace a couple guys we might be losing.”
Frost is right when he says NU has to make “pretty fast decisions” in the portal — in some cases by early December — but Nebraska also has to know clearly what it wants to do on offense and which pieces it needs as a result.
Offensive tackle? Yes. Pass rusher? You bet. Another safety would be good. A punter and a placekicker? Probably so. Quarterback and running back? Seems like it.
But there’s real risk in the process. Nebraska has been decent in the portal — Samori Touré has been a hit, Chris Kolarevic has been a nice piece — but it's been below average recruiting juco players, many of whom haven’t come close to panning out or have left the program.
» Recruit the Husker junior class back to campus within reason.
NU has 17 scholarship juniors who, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-related eligibility freeze, have one more year to play in 2022. Adrian Martinez, Cam Taylor-Britt, Damion Daniels, Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Omar Manning, among others, are in that group.
How many can Frost and Co. coax back? How many would even consider returning? Some are NFL prospects. Others, like Martinez, have given more than enough to Husker football and may want to move on.
Nebraska won’t know exactly how many scholarship spots it has until it knows how many of those guys — and younger players — choose to leave. And it might be quite a few.
» Find the right offensive coordinator and pay that man his money.
It’s possible Frost has a guy in mind to run the offense as he takes on more of a CEO role going forward. Perhaps part of the plan Frost crafted was to hire that person right away.
Frost can’t miss on that hire. The guy’s got to be a dude unlike NU has had since perhaps Tim Beck — better than the media gave him credit for — or Shawn Watson, a properly criticized coordinator who nevertheless had a cocky presence.
Troy Walters often seemed like a coach without a lot of answers, while Lubick would have been more comfortable in an analyst role. The name that’s obvious — former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich — was available when Frost hired Lubick. Does Helfrich represent “fresh ideas?” He does know quarterbacks, that’s for sure.
» Settle in to grind on a hard, long 2022 that absolutely must start well.
Nebraska football is still on the canvas, to borrow a term from boxing. NU doesn’t know how to win. Once the super seniors leave, the program will be full of players who largely have not done that. It’ll take everything Frost and Alberts have.
And it still may not work.
