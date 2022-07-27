Sean Beckton says Thomas Fidone and Chris Hickman are progressing well in rehab

LINCOLN — Despite having the talent and desire to be a starting tight end for Nebraska, it hasn’t happened yet for Thomas Fidone and Chris Hickman.

Fidone, a four-star recruit out of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, has been injured much of his time with the Huskers that began in January 2021, appearing in one game. Omaha Burke grad Hickman isn’t far off with five catches in 15 games over three seasons.

In a Wednesday night appearance on “Sports Nightly,” tight ends coach Sean Beckton said both are progressing well in their rehab assignments, and he hopes both can make an impact on the field this fall.

Fidone tore his ACL during Nebraska’s 2021 spring camp and injured his knee again this spring, but the redshirt freshman is determined to finally get his chance.

“He’s in my office almost every single day,” Beckton said. “I know he’s only supposed to be working on certain things but I catch him sometimes doing things he’s not supposed to do, so I want to make sure he’s following the script of what the doctors are telling him.

“He’s just built that way. He’s one of those guys that wants to be around the team and around the program. He wants to help this football team and it shows.”

Hickman has also battled injuries, and the recent challenge has been his weight. Nebraska’s roster lists Hickman at 215 pounds, but Beckton said they’re working with Hickman to get his weight back up to 215 or 220. If he can do that, then there’s a path to playing time as a pass-catching option.

“With his passion and toughness, he’ll be able to play at that weight and give us some snaps,” Beckton said. “(In) Coach (Mark) Whipple’s offense, we could use a guy that’s a little undersized, athletic and can get down the field like Chris Hickman can.”

Travis Vokolek, one of NU’s player representatives at Big Ten media days, will be the starting tight end going into the season. However, the senior was held back from on-field drills in the spring to focus on other aspects of his game. That included the top ends of his routes and motivating teammates, something that walk-ons AJ Rollins and Luke Lindenmeyer have taken to heart.

Both players have also impressed Beckton, who has seen Rollins put on over 10 pounds since the spring game. Chancellor Brewington is also back for his senior season after making an impact as a blocking tight end a year ago, and Beckton said Brewington had a great offseason after missing most of the spring.

The final piece to the puzzle in Nebraska’s tight end room is redshirt freshman Nate Boerkircher. An Aurora grad, Beckton said Boerkircher caught Whipple’s eye right away.