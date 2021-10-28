Sean Beckton says Thomas Fidone will suit up against Purdue

Nebraska’s headliner from its 2021 recruiting class will be in uniform for the first time Saturday.
Tight end Thomas Fidone suffered an ACL injury late in the spring and — following his second week of practice — is set to be on the Memorial Stadium sidelines this weekend against Purdue, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Thursday on the Husker Radio Network.
“If the game presents itself that he gets in there, we’ll see what he can get done,” Beckton said. “He put himself in a great situation (with) how hard he’s worked to get himself back to be in this position to go out and compete again.”
The former Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout has taken advantage of the fall, Beckton said, approaching nearly 240 pounds on his muscular 6-foot-6 frame. A grinder behind the scenes, he’s used the time to begin adjusting to college football.
“He wanted to come in and contribute right away,” Beckton said. “But he’s realizing now that he probably needed this time to mature as a player and continue to grow and understand this offense and what he needs to do to be a great player here at Nebraska.”
Coaches will be sure Fidone preserves his redshirt, meaning he could theoretically play in all four remaining regular-season games and keep his year if NU doesn’t qualify for a bowl. Such is also the case for the rest of the freshman tight ends in AJ Rollins and James Carnie. All have had the luxury of developing while veterans Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — 1A and 1B as Beckton calls them — continue strong campaigns.
The newcomers have impressed in their own ways behind the scenes. Carnie, a Norris grad, is a natural pass catcher who is still getting up to speed as a run blocker. Beckton said he didn’t feel the teen was working hard enough in the weight room initially but has come on strong of late.
“I kind of put a little nudge on him,” Beckton said. “He’s really progressing now. You can see it now in the way he strikes now. He’s a lot more confident in what he’s doing. ... I’ve a seen a light go on with him the last three weeks. The older guys talk to me about it all the time, ‘Yeah, Carnie’s starting to pick it up now, Coach.’”
Rollins, from Creighton Prep, is more of a “natural striker,” Beckton said, who is working on being a more fluid route runner. To that end, the coach sent the player to strength coach Zach Duval for extra sessions to work on his hip flexibility, which has since improved.
Another success story in the room is junior Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona who had a connection through NU defender Javin Wright that got him a look from offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. Brewington — who had only played receiver before this year — has been effective as a blocker on goal-line packages in addition to making three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown this fall.
Brewington has already graduated and still has another year of eligibility if he wants to return.
“He’s definitely gone above and beyond what we’ve asked him to do to help this football team,” Beckton said.
Other notes:
» Beckton spent much of the bye week recruiting in the Orlando area. He said he visited well over a dozen high schools in that time.
» Beckton praised Allen as a leader and captain of the team and said he’ll defer to head coach Scott Frost and Allen’s family after the season in discussions about whether the tight end will return in 2022 or move on to the NFL. Obviously, he added, Nebraska would welcome his return. Allen has 24 catches for 343 yards and two scores across eight games.
» Tight end Chris Hickman, who has bounced between his current position and receiver, used the bye week to heal some nagging injuries. Beckton said NU will try to “beef him up a little bit more” in the offseason.
