Sean Beckton says Thomas Fidone will suit up against Purdue

Nebraska’s headliner from its 2021 recruiting class will be in uniform for the first time Saturday.

Tight end Thomas Fidone suffered an ACL injury late in the spring and — following his second week of practice — is set to be on the Memorial Stadium sidelines this weekend against Purdue, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Thursday on the Husker Radio Network.

“If the game presents itself that he gets in there, we’ll see what he can get done,” Beckton said. “He put himself in a great situation (with) how hard he’s worked to get himself back to be in this position to go out and compete again.”

The former Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout has taken advantage of the fall, Beckton said, approaching nearly 240 pounds on his muscular 6-foot-6 frame. A grinder behind the scenes, he’s used the time to begin adjusting to college football.

“He wanted to come in and contribute right away,” Beckton said. “But he’s realizing now that he probably needed this time to mature as a player and continue to grow and understand this offense and what he needs to do to be a great player here at Nebraska.”