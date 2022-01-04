Sean Beckton the key to consistency during Husker offense's offseason of change

“Coaches have to fill a lot of roles — they have to coach, they have to mentor, they have to recruit, they have to get their guys to play well and execute," Frost said when asked why he retained Beckton. "Sean Beckton is, I think, elite at all those things. If we're going to have any continuity with some of the really good things we're doing on offense, we needed some people here that know the scheme and can help take it forward and the next step."

Beckton lacks the salary or long title of new receivers coach/pass game coordinator/associate head coach Mickey Joseph. But he has Frost’s ear. He’s NU’s primary recruiter in Georgia and Florida, helping the Huskers land starting defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer, among others. And he's unafraid to offer a global opinion of the program when asked.

Beckton said last spring the assistant coaches had to work harder on special teams to improve them — which they didn’t — and he offered a sharp critique of the offense a week before NU faced Ohio State.