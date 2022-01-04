Sean Beckton the key to consistency during Husker offense's offseason of change

LINCOLN — One of Scott Frost’s assistant coaches got to his North Stadium office at 3:45 a.m. each day and spent his life’s work figuring the best mechanics for a quarterback.
It wasn’t for a lack of effort or passion that Mario Verduzco lost his job in mid-November. It was perhaps a lack of long-term development in his primary pupil, Adrian Martinez, the tough-as-nails quarterback who nevertheless made many of the same mistakes in his fourth year that he made in his first.
So did the offensive linemen under Greg Austin’s watch. At running back, Ryan Held was never quite able to find a healthy, explosive bell cow once Devine Ozigbo left. Matt Lubick’s work with the wide receivers featured some of the same odd rotation patterns and inconsistences of previous years.
Frost fired them all. He kept just one assistant on that side of the ball: Tight ends coach Sean Beckton.
The growth curve among Beckton’s players looked different. Austin Allen was deemed the Big Ten tight end of the year in a league full of NFL prospects. Allen went from two catches in 2018, seven in 2019, 18 in 2020 and 38 this season. He improved as a blocker too, joining backup Travis Vokolek to make one of the Big Ten's best tight end tandems.
Beckton took walk-on wide receiver Chancellor Brewington and turned him into a goal-line blocker. And he's landed four tight ends over the last two recruiting cycles, including top-100 prospect Thomas Fidone.
“Coaches have to fill a lot of roles — they have to coach, they have to mentor, they have to recruit, they have to get their guys to play well and execute," Frost said when asked why he retained Beckton. "Sean Beckton is, I think, elite at all those things. If we're going to have any continuity with some of the really good things we're doing on offense, we needed some people here that know the scheme and can help take it forward and the next step."
Beckton lacks the salary or long title of new receivers coach/pass game coordinator/associate head coach Mickey Joseph. But he has Frost’s ear. He’s NU’s primary recruiter in Georgia and Florida, helping the Huskers land starting defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer, among others. And he's unafraid to offer a global opinion of the program when asked.
Beckton said last spring the assistant coaches had to work harder on special teams to improve them — which they didn’t — and he offered a sharp critique of the offense a week before NU faced Ohio State.
“We’ve got to play just a little bit harder across the board, and we’ve got to focus in a little bit harder across the board,” Beckton said. “Our lapses have been killing us. Quarterback, running back, tight ends, receivers, O-line. Our lapses have caused us not to execute on plays that we can basically have scored on. I can count four to five, every single week, if somebody plays a little bit harder, or somebody has a little bit more focus, we’re sitting here 8-1, 7-2, better season — particularly just on offense."
In 2022 Beckton will be surrounded by new assistants — Joseph, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola — who will attempt to aid Nebraska in the effort Beckton has already started.
