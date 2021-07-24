Seen and heard: Texas-Oklahoma realignment dominates at Big Ten media days

» A difference in the way the media from various parts of the country dealt with the socially distant seats at the coach podiums. Nebraska reporters, for Frost, mostly kept their distance. That wasn’t possible or likely for Ohio State coach Ryan Day — who drew the biggest crowds of media days — as reporters scooted up chairs and leaned in. For player interviews, reporters merely stood closely to the ribbon barriers that separated players and media.

» Tunnel conversations — among coaches, or media and coaches — were common over two days. Lucas Oil Stadium has, like many stadiums, four of them, and the one behind the main stage became popular for a quick hello.

» Junior journalists — students from the area, accompanied by their parents — showed up on day two, and they were a lot of fun. A few asked more pointed questions of coaches than the regular media did. One girl asked a particularly long question about the value of each play in a game, and asked to the perfect person, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, the football-coach-as-math-teacher who loved nothing more than discussing the value of each play.

Quirky coach quotes

» “It’s no secret in our game: If you’ve got a quarterback, you’ve got a chance. In 2019, you play five, you have no chance.” — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald