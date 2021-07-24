Seen and heard: Texas-Oklahoma realignment dominates at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — You would have ignored your dinner, and your brain would have been on fire as you scrolled through your phone. You, Husker fan, wouldn’t have been able to fully process your emotions — half-worried, half-giddy — if on Wednesday night, you’d read reports that Texas and Oklahoma were petitioning to join the Big Ten.
They’re probably not a good fit, red-state, football-mad schools with little interest in the kind of caution the Big Ten showed last season for playing football during the COVID pandemic — and perhaps that incongruity alone made a Big Ten/Red River match a pipe dream. But the SEC’s big swing loomed over Big Ten media days, dominating reporter conversations amongst each other, fueling speculation of how the league might counter such a move — if it counters at all.
The news caught the Big Ten as flat-footed as the Big 12. Barry Alvarez, talking on Hail Varsity radio, said as much.
“Lord knows we had a ton of meetings as athletic directors, and we had never broached expansion,” said the former Wisconsin athletic director, who is now Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren’s football advisor.
Expansion and realignment — with the College Football Playoff, with conferences, heck with the NCAA — is again the dominant story of college athletics. It’s clear where the SEC stands; it’s about to take into its league two of the three biggest football markets — the other being Notre Dame — still up for grabs. We reporters may not know much in this world, but we know what and where the big story is on just about every day, so after Warren’s 3,500-word, 25-minute opening statement, the first question, from the Associated Press’ national college football writer, rightly focused on what the SEC had orchestrated without saying a thing.
“I know from where we sit we're always constantly evaluating what's in the best interests of the conference,” Warren said in part. “It will be interesting to see how that story that you mentioned yesterday, how that evolves and where it lands.”
Warren then mentioned how grateful he was Alvarez joined the Big Ten office.
“These are all the kind of things that just, collectively, that we as a conference will be able to kind of talk to and think through and consult with our director of athletics and our chancellors and presidents and our many individuals on our campus,” Warren said.
Alvarez makes a good wartime consigliere. Is Warren a wartime commissioner? Because when the SEC pulls off Texas/Oklahoma, it’s war in the guise of football business.
The Kevin Warren who took the podium is the same commissioner I’ve talked to several times on the phone. Relational, friendly, inspiring, long-winded. He wants to make a personal connection and has a lot of value-added ideas and initiatives related to health, wellness and diversity. He spoke to those Thursday. They’re important, and part of why Big Ten presidents and chancellors hired him over Jim Phillips, the former Northwestern athletic director who is now the ACC Commissioner.
But this is, as Warren said, an “inflection point” in college athletics. The initiatives have to share the stage with immediate, existential questions about the league. Fourteen or 16 teams? Nine or eight conference games? How much will streaming services play a role in the next Big Ten TV contract? Warren appears open to moving the Big Ten title game from Lucas Oil Stadium. Does he pick outdoor venues that, if it is frigid in early December, can shape how a team prepares and plays?
It should be noted Warren’s predecessor, Jim Delany, did not ace this part of the exam. Nine conference games — or the brief moratorium on scheduling FCS foes — hasn’t helped the Big Ten with the CFP committee because at four teams, loss prevention was more important than a more robust schedule. And Delany was never able, over two decades, to convince Notre Dame to join the league or enter into the byzantine agreement the Fighting Irish now have with the ACC. Warren attended Notre Dame for law school and Alvarez coached there, and they may actually have better luck negotiating. (Or not. It’s Notre Dame.)
But as we recap some of the interesting sights and fun quotes over two days, what Warren didn’t yet know — and what the Big Ten moves might be — became the biggest story.
Strange, silly or seriously cool sights
» An attendant who sat, for two days, near the College Football Playoff Trophy displayed at one end of Lucas Oil Stadium. Mostly, she scrolled on her phone as media members walked by to take photos of it.
» Penn State’s football players Jahan Dotson, PJ Mustipher and Tariq Castro Fields all wearing suits so similar, they could have been the same. Perhaps they were the same. Their shirts and ties were slightly different, however.
» Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, now an analyst for Fox, blending in — in a remarkable way — with the rest of the media. Stoops is 60 years old and looks, perhaps ten years younger. He introduced himself to coaches he hadn’t met much before, like Scott Frost. “Hi, Bob Stoops!” Stoops said to Frost — who knew who Stoops was.
» A difference in the way the media from various parts of the country dealt with the socially distant seats at the coach podiums. Nebraska reporters, for Frost, mostly kept their distance. That wasn’t possible or likely for Ohio State coach Ryan Day — who drew the biggest crowds of media days — as reporters scooted up chairs and leaned in. For player interviews, reporters merely stood closely to the ribbon barriers that separated players and media.
» Tunnel conversations — among coaches, or media and coaches — were common over two days. Lucas Oil Stadium has, like many stadiums, four of them, and the one behind the main stage became popular for a quick hello.
» Junior journalists — students from the area, accompanied by their parents — showed up on day two, and they were a lot of fun. A few asked more pointed questions of coaches than the regular media did. One girl asked a particularly long question about the value of each play in a game, and asked to the perfect person, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, the football-coach-as-math-teacher who loved nothing more than discussing the value of each play.
Quirky coach quotes
» “It’s no secret in our game: If you’ve got a quarterback, you’ve got a chance. In 2019, you play five, you have no chance.” — Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald
» “This came from John, and I even asked him, I said, ‘John, I mean, that's pretty awesome that you would recommend somebody you think so highly of that's on your staff.' And he said, ‘Well, I really love Michigan football and I really love you, so I want to see you both be successful.’” — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, on how he hired his new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald primarily on the recommendation of his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.
» “I feel like I'm getting hazed every time I have to come behind P.J. Fleck, which this is the second time I have had to do this.” — Maryland coach Mike Locksley, a slightly lower key man than Fleck. Everyone is.
» “And then Conner Olson, one of our starting offensive linemen, is now basically a doctor. He just tested 96th percentile in the MCAT. I got an 18 on the ACT, everybody, so you can imagine how smart he is.” — Fleck, on his high school test performance.
» “I'm not into sloganeering. If the players need me to motivate them or, all the time or come up with a unique slogan to get them to play harder, I probably don't have the right players.” — Nebraska coach Scott Frost differentiating himself from Fleck.
» “When you think about Michigan State, think about Michigan State football, you think of tough, hard-nosed, physical, meat and potatoes, not a lot of French pastries, all-weather football.” — MSU coach Mel Tucker, no fan of continental dessert.
» “The first timeout was a curious time to call so I figured I’d do something more curious. Sometimes I act immaturely. I’m not proud of it, but it’s one of those spur-of-the-moment things.” — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, on why he called timeouts at the end of a lopsided win over Minnesota after coach Fleck called one.
» “If they live in the wrong state, they’re really going to find out about it. Good reason not to live in California, right? And that’s where all this stuff started, isn’t it? That’s a little ironic.” — Ferentz, on the name, image, likeness revolution and the need for athletes to pay income taxes, which are high in California.