Senior Dicaprio Bootle reflects on unlikely path to Husker captain

Senior Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is now a captain, but it was an unlikely journey that brought him to NU.

In high school, he attended a satellite football camp in his hometown of Miami because Rutgers coaches were going to be there. He had drawn some other interest to play collegiately at the time, but never got a big scholarship offer, he said on Monday.

“I don't really know why that was,” Bootle said. “I just knew that I was just gonna keep working and just let it happen — just put it all in God's hands and just let it work for me.”

He ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the satellite camp and finally garnered attention from other schools like UCF, and Illinois, among others.

But Nebraska stood out. The decision was easy for Bootle because NU was “unmatched.”

“I was nobody,” he said “I mean, I came in 2016, nobody really gave me a chance... I had to wait my turn, I had to sit down and understand that there were guys that were here before me there are guys that were a little more seasoned before me.”

He redshirted his freshman year, making his contributions on the scout team. He appeared in all 12 games as cornerback in 2017.