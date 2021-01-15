Senior receiver Levi Falck returning for another season at Nebraska

Count receiver Levi Falck among the Nebraska seniors returning next season.
Falck confirmed to The World-Herald on Friday he will be back for a sixth year of college football — his second in Lincoln — in 2021. The South Dakota graduate transfer arrived as a walk-on and appeared in all eight NU games, finishing third on the team in catches (13) and fourth in receiving yards (122).
Falck caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against Illinois and enjoyed a five-catch, 39-yard performance at Purdue. He started four games and said in November his transition was smooth beyond learning new terminology for the offense.
The news almost completes a flurry of senior decisions made since Nebraska’s Dec. 19 season finale as players determine whether to take advantage of the pandemic-related extra year of eligibility. Starting defensive lineman Ben Stille also announced Friday he would be back while outgoing special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge told The World-Herald on Thursday that reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year Connor Culp will return.
The only scholarship player still publicly unaccounted for is offensive lineman Christian Gaylord, who could play a seventh season with Nebraska or conclude his time in college.
Falck is among seven seniors set to stay with the Huskers and the only one on offense. The others are safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams, inside linebacker Will Honas and outside ‘backer JoJo Domann along with Stille and Culp. Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has also said he will continue his Husker career, meaning the Blackshirts retain nine of their 11 starters.
Other seniors are moving on. Turning to the NFL are running back Dedrick Mills, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive linemen Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes. O-lineman Boe Wilson is transferring as is tight end Jared Bubak. Senior linebacker and captain Collin Miller is retiring after suffering a spinal injury during the season.