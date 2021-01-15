Senior receiver Levi Falck returning for another season at Nebraska

Count receiver Levi Falck among the Nebraska seniors returning next season.

Falck confirmed to The World-Herald on Friday he will be back for a sixth year of college football — his second in Lincoln — in 2021. The South Dakota graduate transfer arrived as a walk-on and appeared in all eight NU games, finishing third on the team in catches (13) and fourth in receiving yards (122).

Falck caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against Illinois and enjoyed a five-catch, 39-yard performance at Purdue. He started four games and said in November his transition was smooth beyond learning new terminology for the offense.

The news almost completes a flurry of senior decisions made since Nebraska’s Dec. 19 season finale as players determine whether to take advantage of the pandemic-related extra year of eligibility. Starting defensive lineman Ben Stille also announced Friday he would be back while outgoing special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge told The World-Herald on Thursday that reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year Connor Culp will return.