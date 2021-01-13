Senior safety Deontai Williams returns for another season with Huskers

Williams is the 10th of Nebraska’s 18 seniors to announce their intentions for next year and the second to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, joining outside linebacker JoJo Domann. Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt also opted to return for another year instead of turning to the NFL.

Three more key decisions are still to come from NU defensive senior starters: Safety Marquel Dismuke, inside linebacker Will Honas and defensive lineman Ben Stille. If all stay, it means Nebraska’s 2021 starting defense could look almost identical to the 2020 unit with the exception of corner Dicaprio Bootle (going pro) and inside linebacker Collin Miller (retiring).

Williams will play his fourth season in Lincoln after originally arriving as part of Scott Frost's first class in 2018 from Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. The Jacksonville, Florida, native will play a sixth season of college football overall. Williams, who will turn 25 in October, is the son of Roosevelt Williams, who played two seasons in the NFL as a defensive back in 2002 and 2003.

In the run-up to the season, Deontai Williams said he still had “a lot to prove” to everyone, scouts included. He said then he wouldn’t make a decision on his future until after the year was finished.

Now the verdict is in — he’ll be back as a Husker.