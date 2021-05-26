Services for former Nebraska football co-captain to be held Thursday

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Services for Jim Murphy, a Nebraska football co-captain in the 1950s who died May 20 at his home in Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

Murphy was 86.

The 1953 Columbus High graduate lettered three years at guard for NU, logged the most minutes of any Husker in the 1956 season and played in the 1955 Orange Bowl. After serving in the U.S. Army, he was the commander of the Nebraska National Guard.

He co-owned the Kiffin-Murphy insurance agency in Lexington with Monte Kiffin Sr. Murphy and Kiffin’s daughter Ann were married for 63 years.

“Murph was a great friend,’’ said Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, who taught and coached two years at Lexington. “He and Ann took Cindy and I under their arm when we were in Lexington. He helped make our two years there wonderful.”

Survivors include his wife; sons James of Lincoln and Dan of Denver; daughters, Helen Schlotfeld of Omaha and Liz Murphy of Denver; sisters Judith Jones and Connie Bonk of Columbus and brother Patrick Murphy of North Platte.

