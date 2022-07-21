 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seven Nebraska walk-ons to watch this season
Seven Nebraska walk-ons to watch this season

Nebraska’s walk-on program has long formed a bedrock of success inside Memorial Stadium, and current NU coach Scott Frost has grown his roster to accommodate almost 70 non-scholarship players.

Here are seven walk-ons to watch in the Huskers’ upcoming training camp.

1.jpg

A fixture on special teams, Belt emerged late last season as a player who could do damage with the ball in his hands.

This spring, receivers coach Mickey Joseph called Belt one of the “best players” on the team because of his versatility and attention to detail.

2.jpg

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton thought so highly of this Aurora native that he redshirted Boerkircher after a handful of games.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder isn’t as big as Aurora’s own Austin Allen, but he’s pretty athletic and was one of the state’s best high school basketball players as a senior.

Boerkircher is just rounding into shape as a tight end. Watch out.

3.jpg

Special teams is his specialty, although Bullock, a 21-year-old, fourth-year sophomore, is a nice depth option at nickel, too.

The Creighton Prep grad could log five tackles or more this season.

4.jpg

The 6-foot-2, 275-pounder from Yutan enters his fifth season with tons of seasoning in NU’s defense and motivation to make up for a tough 2021, when he was slowed by injuries.

Feist should be among Nebraska’s top option in the defensive tackle rotation, at least early on, as transfers and younger players acclimate to the grind of Big Ten football.

5.jpg

Primarily a Nebraska baseball recruit, Pauley accounted for 45 touchdowns as a high school senior, turning down a football scholarship offer from Kansas.

NU has a ton of quarterbacks — five scholarship, four walk-on — but Pauley has some talents, especially as a dual-threat player.

Another Bubba Starling? (Kidding.)

6.jpg

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Omaha Westside, Tagge played the full season on special teams and should be in a spot to do that again in 2022.

In terms of linebacker depth, Tagge is probably on the No. 3 line but, given the health of that room, he could move up.

7.jpg

The odds-on favorite to be NU’s long snapper for punts, Weas hails from Georgetown, where he played FCS football.

Weas was recruited to come in and shore up the punt operation and, based on special teams coordinator Bill Busch’s recent comments, Weas will do that.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

