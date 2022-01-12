 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Husker football games changed with revised 2022 Big Ten schedule
FOOTBALL

Several Husker football games changed with revised 2022 Big Ten schedule

  • Updated
The Huskers' football schedule for the 2022 season.

The Big Ten on Wednesday released a reconfigured conference football schedule for 2022 that affects seven Nebraska league games and moves both of its bye weekends.

The league announced the alternations to account for changes made during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Nebraska flipped venues for games against Wisconsin and Purdue. The Huskers will now travel to face the Boilermakers on Oct. 15 (originally set for Nov. 12 in Lincoln) and host the Badgers on Nov. 19 (originally scheduled for Nov. 5 in Madison).

NU’s first four contests remain unaffected — Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Ireland followed by consecutive nonconference home tilts against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The Nov. 25 finale at Iowa was also unchanged.

Everything else changed in some fashion. The rest of the schedule is as follows: Oct. 1 vs. Indiana, Oct. 8 at Rutgers, Oct. 15 at Purdue, Oct. 29 vs. Illinois, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota, Nov. 12 at Michigan and Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin

Other notables:

» Nebraska’s new bye weeks are Sept. 24 and Oct. 22 after previously being Oct. 8 and 29. The first off week comes between Oklahoma and Indiana, with the second sandwiched between Purdue and Illinois.

» The early portion of the league schedule gives the Huskers a chance to get ahead with Indiana and Rutgers following the Northwestern opener. Difficulty appears to ramp up with Purdue and Illinois before spiking with a treacherous November that features Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa in consecutive weeks.

» The tweaks mean Nebraska will once again play one of Iowa or Wisconsin at home and the other on the road each season moving forward.

» Six home/away Big Ten matchups changed overall in adjusting from 2020. Two crossover opponents changed as well to avoid Penn State and Illinois playing for a third straight year — Illinois at Indiana (Sept. 3) and Northwestern at Penn State (Oct. 1).

» Per Big Ten Network, changes will be coming for football schedules in future years as well.​

Nebraska's 2022 football schedule

Aug. 27: Northwestern (in Ireland)

Sept. 3: vs. North Dakota

Sept. 10: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 17: vs. Oklahoma

Sept. 24: BYE

Oct. 1: vs. Indiana

Oct. 8: at Rutgers

Oct. 15: at Purdue

Oct. 22: BYE

Oct. 29: vs. Illinois

Nov. 5: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 12: at Michigan

Nov. 19: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 25: at Iowa

