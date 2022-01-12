Several Husker football games changed with revised 2022 Big Ten schedule

The Big Ten on Wednesday released a reconfigured conference football schedule for 2022 that affects seven Nebraska league games and moves both of its bye weekends.

The league announced the alternations to account for changes made during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Nebraska flipped venues for games against Wisconsin and Purdue. The Huskers will now travel to face the Boilermakers on Oct. 15 (originally set for Nov. 12 in Lincoln) and host the Badgers on Nov. 19 (originally scheduled for Nov. 5 in Madison).

NU’s first four contests remain unaffected — Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Ireland followed by consecutive nonconference home tilts against North Dakota, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. The Nov. 25 finale at Iowa was also unchanged.

Everything else changed in some fashion. The rest of the schedule is as follows: Oct. 1 vs. Indiana, Oct. 8 at Rutgers, Oct. 15 at Purdue, Oct. 29 vs. Illinois, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota, Nov. 12 at Michigan and Nov. 19 vs. Wisconsin

Other notables: