Several Huskers will miss spring game due to injury
FOOTBALL

Familiar sights and sounds surround Memorial Stadium ahead of spring game.

LINCOLN — A group of injured Nebraska players will join roughly 40,000 fans watching the spring game Saturday.

Perhaps the big surprise is Pheldarius Payne, a junior defender who moved from defensive line to outside linebacker in the offseason. Another linebacker, Nick Henrich, also stood along the sideline in a jersey without pads. Inside linebacker Will Honas is out as well.

Most of the Huskers out Saturday were previously known. Among them are veteran defenders in defensive lineman Ben Stille, outside linebacker JoJo Domann and a trio of defensive backs in Javin Wright, Tamon Lynum and Marques Buford.

Headlining those out on offense is transfer running back Markese Stepp, who wore a black brace on his left ankle. Multiple receivers are also sidelined in Alante Brown, Elliott Brown, Broc Douglass and Barron Miles Jr. Reserve offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche also is out.

Others not playing include defensive lineman Tate Wildeman, long snappers Camden Witucki and Cade Mueller, and reserve outside ‘backer Sam Shurtleff.​

