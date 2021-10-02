Shatel: A Husker football season filled with hope and possibilities — at least for a night

So here it was, right? Finally.

The vaunted and heralded Scott Frost offense, direct from UCF land. Must have taken a wrong turn in Tampa four years ago.

We don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. But oh, if this is it, hello 2021 season.

Give Frost the credit. He opened the package by unlocking the offense.

He started it last week by jumping in the middle of his offensive line issues. An offense can’t run without it.

Frost turned up the heat on the big boys, then jumbled the room. Freshman Teddy Prochazka started at left tackle. Nouredin Nouili, the transfer from Colorado State who sat out last season, was at left guard.

Judging from the holes that kept opening, and the room to run, they won’t be leaving the lineup anytime soon.

Four years. Two moves. And inserting Yant into the equation after seemingly none of the backs crowding the room would take over the position.

Football is a fragile game. An offensive line is like a Jenga puzzle. Sometimes you just gotta keep mixing and matching, and lighting a fire, before it will work.