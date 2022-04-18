Shatel: A new soccer stadium for Union Omaha would be a double down for downtown

First downs and second guesses:

Though he had no comment last week, it’s no secret that Union Omaha owner Gary Green is exploring the idea of a new soccer stadium in Omaha.

What say you, Omaha soccer community? Do you want a soccer facility for the Owls and perhaps Omaha soccer teams to share?

And where would you build it?

Omaha’s USL team currently shares a space at Werner Park with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Green’s minor-league baseball team. It’s an odd fit, not only in a baseball facility but also in that part of the city.

Last season, their first with open attendance, Union led USL League One in attendance with an average of 3,177. Green says that research showed that soccer teams who played in baseball parks more than doubled their attendance when they moved into soccer-centric facilities.

I’m certainly no soccer guy, but Union Omaha is a brilliant idea for this city. There’s a growing demographic of young professionals here, and pro soccer is their passion.

The brilliance part will come if Green can figure out how to take the sport to the people.

Any new stadium should probably be located in one of two places: Midtown. Or downtown.

Anywhere near all the retail and entertainment areas that have popped up in recent years. The Blackstone District would be perfect. So, too, might the Riverfront.

Is there open real estate walking distance from a good soccer pub? Inquiring minds want to know.

The timing for this idea might be incredibly perfect.

The city wants to double down on downtown. Mutual of Omaha’s announcement of a new skyscraper building downtown, along with Mayor Stothert’s proposed streetcar system, are on the table.

Imagine a Union Omaha stadium being one of the streetcar stops, and you see where I’m going.

How about building the soccer crib on the site of the current Mutual Of Omaha building? Soccer folks I know love the idea.

The only problem: How long does it take to build a skyscraper and open a streetcar? Maybe too long for Green to wait.

Whatever the timetable, a new soccer stadium might be a real boon to the Mayor’s downtown blueprint.

It would also keep a lot of young Omahans living in downtown or midtown instead of leaving for greener soccer fields. Like Des Moines.

Des Moines has plans to build a 6,300-seat soccer stadium as part of a housing, retail and entertainment area on 60 acres east of downtown.

Pro Iowa, the city’s new USL team, is scheduled to open the stadium in 2024.

The project costs $550 million and is headed by Krause +, which owns the Kum and Go convenience store chain and the new soccer team.

Such an undertaking isn’t necessary in Omaha, where the entertainment districts already exist. Only the stadium would need to be built.

It will be interesting to see where Green, the soccer community, corporate partners and perhaps the city go with this. Literally.

— Welcome to Omaha, Arizona Wildcats. Your timing is perfect. With temps in the 40’s and mild breezes up to 30 miles an hour, we’re in a heat wave.

— Creighton baseball coach Ed Servais has been trying to get national teams to visit CU for a long time. What brought the Zonies here?

Servais and former Arizona coach Jay Johnson developed a friendship from the years when Johnson coached Nevada. Johnson, now the head coach at LSU, told Servais he wanted to play a midweek series in Omaha.

“That’s one of the advantages of hosting the World Series,” Servais said.

“During one of Arizona’s trips to the series, (Johnson) said “we need to come up here and play, because we have a hard time finding RPI (mid-week) games in Arizona. It’s a good game for us, a straight trip in.

“I said Jay, anytime you want. Lo and behold a couple years ago, we got on the phone and said let’s do it.”

Well done, Ed. Now get Johnson’s LSU club up here for a spring series.

— The two-game Arizona series is a big one for Creighton’s RPI and NCAA at-large hopes.

Arizona is at 47 (warrennolan.com). Creighton is 67. The Jays’ (21-10) best win is over Georgetown (121).

They certainly can’t help that both Minnesota (200) and Nebraska (183) are down.

The Jays’ remaining games are against Seton Hall (197), Xavier (100), Omaha (159), Butler (196), Villanova (136) and Connecticut (66).

Could the Big East, ranked 11th among all conferences, get an at-large team in the NCAA tournament?

“Connecticut is in good shape,” Servais said. “We have to take advantage of whatever midweek games we have left and we don’t have many.

“The games against Connecticut are going to be very important if we hope to get another team in. We will have to play well.

“The other thing I’m encouraged by is the SEC is struggling this year, so maybe they don’t get the automatic 10 to 12 teams in this year.”

Wow. Talk about a down year.

— Servais, who has been criticized for his non-conference scheduling, is beefing things up. He’s lined up Coastal Carolina (2024) and Stanford (2025) to come to Omaha to play the Jays.

Meanwhile, Servais said CU and Nebraska didn’t have a third game this season because their finals weeks fell on different weeks in May. He said NU coach Will Bolt wants to get the third game back on the schedule next year.

— Bud Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.? Yes please. Is the sport of boxing smart enough to make this fight happen?

— UNO athletic director Adrian Dowell talked about being a West Virginia football fan growing up. So I had to ask: Remember that 1994 Kickoff Classic (a 31-0 Nebraska victory)?

Oops.

“Oh yeah, I still remember it,” Dowell said. “I was only eight or nine years old. That was a big game. I remember West Virginia was built up to be a great team before that game.

“I remember watching it. It was devastating.”

Perhaps Dowell got a measure of revenge 15 years later. Dowell’s father was the chaplain for Virginia Tech teams. In 2009, Dowell went to Blacksburg, to watch the Hokies beat Nebraska, 16-15, on a deep pass late.

— Zane is a great name for a Cowboy. Congrats to Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, the new Oklahoma State commit.

— All credit to Papio Pit, which runs the BBQ stand at Werner Park. The Pit offers BBQ nachos in one of those big plastic batting helmets.

BBQ and batting helmets. Now that's real genius.

— One more and I’m outta here: We are proud to announce Joel Lorenzi as the World-Herald’s new Creighton beat writer.

A native of Chicago and recent Mizzou grad, Lorenzi is a big talent whose passion is all things basketball.

Get ready, Joel. Creighton is Omaha’s basketball franchise. And the Jays should be okay next season.

