Shatel: A word about Narduzzi's comments? Nope, Mark Whipple only had a mischievous smile

First downs and second guesses:

Sometimes a smile says it all.

Mark Whipple, NU’s new offensive coordinator, on Monday met with the media for the first time since spring drills. Afterward, I asked him about the comments made by Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi last month.

Narduzzi made some bizarre comments that painted Whipple, his former OC in 2021, as stubborn and reckless.

They were made more bizarre because they came on a podcast hosted by a local Pittsburgh car dealer.

The Pitt coach brought up the topic of award-winning quarterback Kenny Pickett taking too many hits last season.

“I think when you throw the ball 85 percent of the time, you’ve got people teeing off on the pass rush,” Narduzzi said. “We didn’t make it easy on Kenny.”

Narduzzi added, “Our old offensive coordinator (Whipple) had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it; he was stubborn.

“Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down.”

And talking about his new offensive coordinator this season, Narduzzi said, “We’ve got better people coaching those positions on offense, I guarantee you that.”

Care to comment, Coach Whipple?

Nope.

“Whip” is a straight-shooter. He tells it like he sees it. But he wasn’t interested in a war of words with his old coach.

All he did was smile.

It was a mischievous smile. One that sent daggers. A smile that said the coach had plenty to say, but wanted to take the high road.

Again, the smile said it all.

So do the numbers.

In Pitt’s 45-21 win over Wake in last year’s ACC championship game, the Panthers ran the ball 38 times. They threw it 34.

They averaged 2.9 yards per rush. They averaged 8.0 yards per throw.

Whipple had Pickett, who beat Dan Marino’s Pitt record for touchdown passes, throwing to Jordan Addison — winner of the Bilitnikoff Award.

But the Panthers didn’t exactly throw it 85 percent. While they ranked second in the ACC in passing and 11th in rushing, they had 544 pass attempts to 525 rushing.

Oh, and they ranked No. 1 in the ACC in winning.

“We had Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison,” Whipple said. “The best players are going to get the ball. That’s what I believe in.”

Who are those best players at Nebraska?

Whipple is still finding out.

There’s still three weeks to sort it out before the Aug. 27 opener. There are heated competitions at all skill positions.

Run guy. Pass guy. Whichever strength Whipple finds in his Husker offense, it’s likely to depend on how well his offensive line can run or pass block.

Of course, what Narduzzi said is nothing compared to what all the offensive coordinators around Nebraska say on occasion.

What should they know about Whipple’s style?

“I like to do what the defense doesn’t think I’m going to do,” Whipple said.

As long as it adds up to W’s, Scott Frost will have no complaints.

Starting QB traits

Whipple on what traits could decide the starting quarterback job:

“Taking care of the football. I think first games at any level of football are lost more than they are won. So take care of the football.

“Understand we have a good team, we have a good defense, we have a good kicking game. It does not have to all come on you.”

'Better Call Saul'

Husker fans who double as “Better Call Saul” fans got an incredible treat in last week’s show on AMC.

In the episode “Nippy,” Frank the Cinnabon-scarfing mall security guard and Bob Odenkirk’s character “Gene” had an impressive conversation about Nebraska football, circa 2010.

The debate over Bo Pelini. The loss to Texas. The win the next week at Oklahoma State. Taylor Martinez.

There was even a reference to the 1995 Colorado game and a touchdown pass to Reggie Baul.

And the decision to go from Big 12 to the Big Ten (Big Frank says he preferred tradition). Realignment is everywhere these days.

For a show of that caliber, the accuracy and attention to detail in the moment was stunning.

It was almost as someone on the Better Call Saul writers’ staff was on a Husker message board back in 2010.

Hey, you never know.

Dotzler to CU

That name always looked good on a Creighton jersey.

Caffey leaves NU

At first I thought between John Cook's loaded roster and Kayla Caffey's seventh year and scholarship limits, it was best for both parties to move on.

But Cook says they wanted to keep Caffey on scholarship and would have taken a scholarship penalty.

Could NIL have helped Caffey? A confusing start to the volleyball season.

Hall of Fame game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame game is Thursday night.

Raiders vs. Jacksonville.

Are you ready for some football?

Urban Meyer?

Whatever happened to Urban Meyer?

KC still AFC West favorite

Yes, the Chargers beefed up on defense. The Broncos got a quarterback. And Patrick Mahomes lost a playmaker with whom he shared telepathic powers.

But the Chiefs still have Mahomes. Until someone takes down the king, KC is the favorite in the AFC West.

The AFC could be another story.

Remembering Bill Russell

» My first memory of Bill Russell was as a commentator for the NBA Game of the Week on Sunday afternoons, alongside Keith Jackson. Yes, that Keith Jackson.

Russell was honest and informative, ahead of his time on TV. And that laugh.

» Why wasn’t Russell ever mentioned as the GOAT of basketball?

Barkley stays with TNT

So glad Charles Barkley did not abandon TNT for LIV.

I don’t care what Sir Charles says about golf.

I care a lot about what he has to say about the NBA.

One more and I’m outta here

Last week I had a Ryan High School alum reach out with this idea:

Name the high school stadium at the new Buena Vista High School (on the site of Ryan) “Marlin Briscoe Stadium.”

Yes, the late, great Briscoe played at Omaha South. But South already has “Collin Stadium.”