LINCOLN — There’s something big ahead for Adrian Martinez. I believe that.

Something beyond football. Serving mankind, building a company, creating a lasting legacy in the community where he chooses to live. Maybe even a TikTok.

That’s for later. For right now, Martinez has a legacy as a Nebraska quarterback. And it’s staring him in the eye.

“If I’m lucky enough to be remembered in some way,” Martinez says, “that would be great.”

That sounds good. But Martinez wants more than just to be remembered in some way.

I know this because Martinez is a competitor. He follows college football and Nebraska history. And he came to NU to play quarterback.

Kids who come to play quarterback at Nebraska sign up for all the big stuff. The glory. The guts. The good times. The bad.

They come to leave their mark. And for quarterbacks, that means one thing.

Winning.

Championships. Bowl games. Big games.

From Jerry Tagge to Tommy Armstrong, the baton of expectations was passed. We slot them in history by accomplishments, by the memories that pop in our head, like word association when their name is mentioned.

Last summer, ESPN cameras caught Adrian Martinez at a College World Series game and mistakenly identified him as Taylor Martinez.

So it would seem Adrian, the fourth-year quarterback who can return in 2022, has work to do in carving his name in the program’s history.

The Fresno, California, product has had an uneven career filled with untimely injuries, an offensive line under construction, a head coach changing personnel types, turnover blues and some folks calling his time here disappointing or unfulfilling.

In the NU record books, Martinez ranks in the top three in eight categories and in the top 10 in three others.

But Martinez hungers for more. And with six games left in this season, Martinez's goal is defined: Take Nebraska back to a winning season and bowl game.

That assignment starts Saturday night against Michigan on national TV.

Martinez’s timing is impeccable.

He’s playing the best football of his career. He’s raised his level just when he — and his team — needed it most.

As a passer, Martinez is quick and emphatic. He has a 66.7 completion percentage. Six touchdowns and only two interceptions. Big.

As a runner, Martinez is making waves. He’s got 412 yards in six games, for 5.2 yards a carry and 68.7 per game, and nine touchdowns. Nine.

He’s making plays, not turnovers. Given an upgrade of receiver talent, he’s utilizing them. He’s not forcing the issue, he’s taking what’s there.

And he’s making brilliant improvisations, almost like he’s been saving them up.

This is how you want to play your last season, and yet it’s still surreal to see him do it.

Maybe because of how he started.

The loss to Illinois. The fumble before halftime. The inconsistent quarterback.

The fact he turned it around since then says something about Martinez. But there’s still a lot more to do.

“Maybe there was a little bit of strength to take from not being discouraged in that moment,” Martinez said. “And knowing the type of team we had and type of player I am.

“With all the noise out there (after Illinois), and maybe it had gotten to me in my younger years. But not now. I feel as confident as ever in who I am.”

That confidence was not universal. There were a lot of doubters. There was pressure on Martinez to show he was different. The first game didn’t help.

But there is help. More help. And less pressure to be Superman.

He found early chemistry with Samori Touré. Then the tight ends. Then his run game opened up more.

Martinez lifted off against Buffalo. Then outplayed Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma. Then made gutsy plays at Michigan State. Those last two were still losses, though.

But Martinez was coming, building something, and he crashed through last week with the decisive win over Northwestern.

This was the guy Frost flew across the country to recruit in 2018. The guy who looked so good in that first game against Colorado. The guy who was going to change the way the position was played at Nebraska.

He hasn't done that yet, of course. But the journey isn’t over.

Martinez tried to put his rebirth into words.

“It’s been a collection of things,” he said. “It’s been a journey to get to this point, ups and downs and experiences.

“And I believe you have to have a good team. This is the most confident I’ve ever been. The skill people around me, the tight ends are elite and I have faith in what we’re calling on offense.

“And I’ve put in the work to get to this point.”

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said the biggest change has been the talent around Martinez. And how about that? We give these quarterbacks all the credit and legacy, and it so often comes back to those guys around them.

“He’s very mentally tough,” Lubick said. “Regardless of the situation, such a mature guy, good or bad, he’s able to move on to the next play.

“As an offensive staff, we challenge ourselves to find things he does well. The cool thing about that, he does a lot of stuff well.”

That should remind his head coach of a story. That time in September 1997, when Tom Osborne drew up two running plays for Frost to score and jump-start his legacy in a 27-14 win at Washington.

Could we see the same thing Saturday night?

That would be a story to write. But Martinez is in charge of the script now.

Ask about next season and he says, “I can’t predict the future.” He says he’s in the moment.

Good. The moment is a big one. And all the moments in the next six games. Martinez understands.

“One hundred percent,” Martinez said. “But there will be a time and place for (legacy).”

The time, and the place, is 6:30 Saturday night, Memorial Stadium.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.